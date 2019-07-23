MetrioPharm AG: Sven Zimmermann Joins MetrioPharm Management as CFO

- Sven Zimmermann to become Chief Financial Officer of MetrioPharm AG as of 01.08.2019

- Zimmermann has many years of experience working as a CFO in pharmaceutical development companies and has managed several successful exits in this sector

ZURICH / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / MetrioPharm AG, a pharmaceutical development company, welcomes Sven Zimmermann, as its new Chief Financial Officer, bringing more than a decade of experience in strategic transactions.

Sven Zimmermann holds a doctorate in molecular biology and initially worked as an analyst for the European biotech sector at UBS in Zurich and London. He has extensive experience in corporate finance and capital raising and has worked on five successful exits. Most recently, as CFO of Novimmune SA, he helped with the sale of the company's main asset to the Swedish Sobi AB for CHF 515 million.

In 2010, he supported the sale of PregLem SA to the Hungarian Gedeon Richter for CHF 445 million and, in 2014, the IPO of Auris Medical AG on NASDAQ. As a member of the Board of Directors of Aimago AG and Epiontis GmbH, he was also involved in the sales of these companies.

Rudolf Stäger, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MetrioPharm AG: "Sven Zimmermann is our ideal candidate for the position of CFO. He has worked successfully in the healthcare sector for many years. He will contribute great expertise in the operational business as well as an excellent personal network. In addition to his business know-how, he will also be able to provide scientific expertise, especially in the field of immunology and inflammatory diseases".

Sven Zimmermann: "I look forward to supporting the Board of Directors and the shareholders of MetrioPharm AG in successfully implementing the corporate strategy. The company has made impressive progress over the past years and now it is important to tap this potential in the best possible and sustainable way".

About MetrioPharm

MetrioPharm AG is a pharmaceutical development company developing drugs for chronic inflammatory diseases such as psoriasis, arthritis, and multiple sclerosis. Such chronic diseases pose the greatest individual health risk. The goal of MetrioPharm AG is to make the therapy of chronic inflammatory diseases more effective and more tolerable. We hope to achieve a healthspan expansion for patients: We want to stop the progression of chronic inflammatory diseases as early as possible and significantly prolong the healthy lifespan of millions of people.

MetrioPharm AG was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Zurich with research facilities in Berlin.

About MP1032

MP1032 is the lead compound of a class of proprietary immune modulators developed by MetrioPharm. MP1032 is believed to modulate the oxidative stress-mediated activation state of macrophages and downregulate the M1 state. In contrast to other immune-modulating and disease-modifying drugs, MP1032 does not impact T-cells and preferentially affects macrophages at the sites of inflammation. MP1032 has shown anti-inflammatory activity in animal models of disease and a favorable toxicology profile in pre-clinical studies.

For the first Phase II study with MP1032, the indication psoriasis was selected because this immune-induced inflammatory disease is regarded as a so-called "door-opener indication". Successes in the treatment of psoriasis have already led to first indications of promise for use in other chronic inflammatory diseases, such as arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

