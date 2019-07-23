Global Humanitarian Organization Expands Adoption of MiX Telematics' Solutions

BOCA RATON, Florida, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT) (JSE: MIX), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, announced that a global humanitarian organization will be expanding their adoption of MiX Telematics' solutions.

This renowned organization works in over 190 countries and territories to protect children and help them achieve their potential, from early childhood through to adolescence.

Countries where the organization is using MiX's solutions include Senegal, India, Papua New Guinea and Central African Republic, where more than 100 vehicles will be equipped with a combination of MiX's light and premium fleet solutions.

"We're honored that such an important organization will be deploying our products to keep their drivers and vehicles safe. This success once again highlights our global reach and ability to drive value to fleet managers regardless of their geographic location," remarks MiX Telematics Group Chief Operating Officer, Charles Tasker.

MiX's fleet management solutions offer fleet operators unlimited access to information about their vehicles and drivers, with various features, tools and reports to improve safety, efficiency, compliance and security. Effective fleet management in the case of this humanitarian organization is imperative to the success of its operations; especially in the midst of extremely challenging circumstances.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 750,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

For further information:

Melanie Esterhuizen

Brand and Communications Manager (International)

T: +27-21-880-5601

M: +27-76-091-8221

E: melanie.esterhuizen@mixtelematics.com