StaffConnect Continues Momentum in Q2 2019, Securing One of the World's Top Three Most Valuable Car Brands as a New Customer and Expanding Reach Within the Healthcare and Hospitality Markets

Leading Provider of Mobile Employee Engagement Solutions Well-positioned to Capitalize on $346 Million Market Opportunity as Company Experiences a 53% Increase in Annual Recurring Revenue

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2019, the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions for the deskless workforce, today announced continued momentum during Q2 2019 experiencing a 53% increase in annual recurring revenue. The company is well positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing employee engagement software market as it expands its reach into new markets including the automotive industry closing one of the world's top three most valuable car brands, while expanding its customer base in the healthcare and hospitality markets.

The Employee Engagement market is on a rapid growth trajectory as enterprises rank employee experienceexpects the Global Employee Engagement Software Market to reach $346 million by 2025, as compared with $142 million in 2018.

"The momentum we continue to build reflects how companies are seeing the real benefits of increased workforce productivity, decrease in attrition levels and improved customer satisfaction by using our mobile engagement software platform," said Geraldine Osman, CMO, StaffConnect. "With these benefits, it is no surprise that the employee engagement market is in high growth mode and we are committed to delivering the best solution on the market and providing high value to our customers."

Key milestones StaffConnect achieved in the second quarter of this year include:

Product Innovation & Awards

In June, the company announced the release of StaffConnect platform version 2.4which includes powerful analytics and advanced functionality for segmenting users and delivering targeted content and messages. StaffConnect v2.4, with 5,000 unique groups assignable to 100 unique categories, enables administrators to efficiently create targeted content that is both relevant and meaningful and can be shared quickly, easily and directly with specific audiences across an organization - whether that be a specific employee, department, role, building, etc. With StaffConnect v2.4, feeds can be made as complex or as simple as the use case requires.

The StaffConnect platform received kudos from the 2019 North America Employee Engagement Awards, which named it as a finalist in the "Employee Engagement Vendor of the Year" category. The recognition follows another award received earlier in the year when StaffConnect was selected as a finalist in the 2018 Tech Trailblazers Awards.

New Customers

StaffConnect entered the automotive industry and furthered its expansion in the healthcare and hospitality markets with new customers that include:

Global Automotive Company - One of the world's top three most valuable car brands (https://www.autonews.com/article/20180528/COPY01/305289981/toyota-still-no-1-mercedes-passes-bmw-for-no-2-in-ranking-of-most-valuable-car-brands) has chosen StaffConnect's platform to engage their employees and give them access to key systems all in one place. StaffConnect enables the organization to send business critical messages in real time and allows them to effectively communicate with their deskless production staff.





Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (http://www.wales.nhs.uk/sitesplus/861/home) (BCUHB) - BCUHB is implementing the StaffConnect platform to replace email as its primary channel of internal communication for frontline NHS workers in North Wales. Using StaffConnect, the organization can better share information, success stories, care standards, training materials, employee recognition and more, across a diverse workforce of 17,000 dispersed employees working in multiple communities and 38 different hospitals, healthcare centres and offices.



"Historically, information and company updates have mainly been shared through a weekly newsletter via email, to all staff," said Aaron Haley, Communications Officer, BCUHB. "While that works for our desk-based staff, we know that there's a big contingency of our workforce who just can't find the time to get on to a computer as part of their working day. We wanted the new internal communications tool to be completely voluntary, and we wanted to demonstrate our commitment to improving internal communications with a platform that meets the needs of all our employees, regardless of their role or location."

Zabardast (http://zabardast.co.uk/) - Indian food QSR operator Zabardast is using StaffConnect for real-time, two-way communication to build strong levels of engagement across its deskless workforce while delivering the highest quality food experience for its customers. As a result, the fast-growing restaurant chain can share its brand values, timely news, recipes, promotions and other company information to keep employees informed while ensuring they have a voice and feel valued.



"Now with StaffConnect, we have an efficient and consistent way to send and receive food orders and other vital information, in real-time using the secure chat feature of the app," said Neel far Khan, Founder of Zabardast. "It has made a huge difference in our overall communication, operational efficiency and we like the fact that it helps us not only communicate better, but as a result, allows us to strengthen our bond with each and every employee, regardless of their location."

Thought Leadership and Education

StaffConnect released two eBooks that address the deskless workforce on a global scale, and in the hospitality industry in particular:

"How can Mobile Technology Help Enterprises Overcome the Employee Engagement Crisis Impacting 2.7 Billion Deskless Employees? (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/download-the-deskless-workforce-ebook/)" points to the statistic from Emergence Capital (http://desklessworkforce2018.com/) that 80 percent of the global workforce is deployed remotely and offsite, creating a deskless labor force of more than 2.7 billion people. These individuals face considerable limitations versus those onsite in terms of communication and access to company systems. This in turn negatively impacts their engagement level, which leads to lower productivity, and ultimately a negative impact on the bottom-line. Employee disengagement also leads to job dissatisfaction and employee turnover, which the Bureau of National Affairs reported accounted for over $11 billion in losses.



The company's second eBook, entitled, "Can Mobile-First Technology Solve the Hospitality Industry's Employee Engagement Crisis? (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/download-the-hospitality-ebook/)", investigates why the hospitality sector has one of the highest numbers of disengaged employees and the negative impact such disengagement can have on an industry focused on providing excellent customer service. Given that the employee experience (EX) directly relates to the customer experience (CX), disengagement has a direct impact on a hospitality company's brand as well as ratings. Engagement needs to be escalated to a board-level issue, particularly in industries like hospitality that are built around providing high levels of customer service. If not, the negative impact on profitability, employee productivity and retention, overall work culture, and ultimately brand advocacy, is too great.

The eBooks discuss how mobile-enabled apps that are capable of reaching every employee and delivering an engaging user experience help to prevent the silos between office and field-based employees and facilitate a more unified and positive culture that ultimately leads to better performance, retention and customer satisfaction.

About StaffConnect

StaffConnect is the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions for the deskless workforce. The StaffConnect platform transforms the employee experience by enabling enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, non-desk employees. The customer-branded mobile solution gives employees 'a voice' - with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect's platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value.

