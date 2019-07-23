The project developer and BIPV maker wants creditors to agree to postpone settlement of their debts for three years and will offer a financial incentive - provided a proposed Chinese state-backed bailout is voted through by its shareholders.Debt-saddled Chinese solar project developer and building-integrated PV manufacturer Singyes Solar has announced the details of a proposed restructuring it hopes will enable it to resume normal operations this year following a state bailout. In an update to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange where the Guangdong-based company is listed, Singyes offered creditors holding ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...