Shrink Sleeve Label Market Growth Factors, Competitive Analysis, Current Trends & Industry Dynamics, 2018-2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Shrink Sleeve Label Market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next seven years. Rapid surge in shrink sleeve label market is credited to the rapid advancement in packaging sector and rising demand from food & beverages industry. Growing implementation of shrink sleeve labels over conventional label due to their cost efficiency, and on-shelf appeal is expected to drive the growth of shrink sleeve label market over the forecast period. Other factors responsible for sustained growth of shrink sleeve label market include easy availability and wide accessible range of the products.

The rising demand of shrink sleeve label from various sectors such as hospitals, surgical clinics, treatment centers, and various labs, is propelling the market growth over the past few years. Increasing popularity of shrink sleeve label solution among end-users is one of the major driving factors for the expansion of the shrink sleeve label, in the recent years. Globally, shrink sleeve label market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the next seven years, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of shrink sleeve labels.

The soaring demand from beverage and packaged food industry, followed by increasing sales of healthcare, cosmetics and personal-care products, have augmented the market growth of sleeve labels. However, stringent laws & regulations by regional government and growing preference towards eco-friendly and low-density bio-degradable packaging products are the major challenges for sustained market growth to a certain extent. In addition, availability of low-cost substitutes like pressure sensitive and self-adhesive labels is further restraining market growth to large extent as well.

Download PDF to know more details about "Global Shrink Sleeve Label Market" Report 2023.

The shrink sleeve label market is broadly categorized into major segments based on the application type such as polyvinyl chloride films, polypropylene terephthalate glycol films, polyethylene films, expanded polystyrene films and polylactic acid films. Polyvinyl chloride films segment is growing rapidly in the shrink sleeve label market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years.

The shrink sleeve label market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in packaging sector, surge in number of research & development activities and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the shrink sleeve label market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, rapid advancement in packaging sector, increasing demand from food & beverages sector, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

Access 130 page research report with TOC on "Global Shrink Sleeve Label Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-shrink-sleeve-label-market-outlook-2018-2023

The key players in the shrink sleeve label market are CCL Industries, Inc., Fuji Seal International, Inc., The DOW Chemicals Co., Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Macfarlane Group plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, and Klockner Pentaplast Group.

Global Market for shrink sleeve label to 2023 offers detailed coverage of shrink sleeve label industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading shrink sleeve label producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the shrink sleeve label.

Market Segmentation:

Report contents include

Analysis of the shrink sleeve label market including revenues, future growth, market outlook



Historical data and forecast



Regional analysis including growth estimates



Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.



Profiles on shrink sleeve label including products, sales/revenues, and market position



Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Key Regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Key Vendors

Request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Synthetic Paper Market

Waterproof Tape Market

Polycarbonate (PC) Market

Welding Products Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com