Online Blockchain plc: Online Blockchain's Geofaucet Product Opens Up the World of Cryptocurrency

Online Blockchain's Geofaucet Product Opens Up the World of Cryptocurrency

- Enables cryptocurrency claims in real-life locations using a smartphone

LONDON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC) announces the latest details on Geofaucets, part of its cryptocurrency faucet project www.freefaucet.io.

The first-of-its-kind product from the leading UK-listed blockchain company allows anyone to get rewarded with Bitcoin and a variety of alt coins by scanning QR codes with their smartphone at a designated location. Unlike traditional cryptocurrency faucets, Geofaucets (www.freefaucet.io/geofaucet) are in physical form and are found in real-life locations. They are just one of a number of high-paying faucets offered by FreeFaucet.io.

How to claim from a Geofaucet:

Go to a Geofaucet (locations shown here: https://freefaucet.io/geofaucet)

Open your phone's camera

Focus on the QR code (your phone knows where you are and tells FreeFaucet. This validates you're coming from that location via the QR code)

This gives you a browser link

Follow the browser link and automatically get cryptocurrency[*]

Your cryptocurrency is safely stored in your FreeFaucet wallet

How To Make Free Passive Income With Geofaucets:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Opfbvg0f2s

FreeFaucet users can make a passive income by setting up their own Geofaucet, which will self-fund and attract people to its location. The owner of the Geofaucet is rewarded with 10% of all coins claimed and can claim from it themselves. A person can visit as many Geofaucets as they like and can claim another reward from the same Geofaucet once every 12 hours - https://freefaucet.io/geofaucet/what_is_a_geofaucet

The following cryptocurrencies are currently available to claim from Geofaucets: Bitcoin, Plusonecoin, Monero, Brazio, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin ABC, Electroneum, Veggie, Ethereum, Buenos, Ravencoin and Dogecoin, with more cryptocurrencies being added monthly.

"We are exceptionally pleased with the growth of and interest in Freefaucet.io," said Clem Chambers, CEO of Online Blockchain plc. "Geofaucets offer an additional revenue stream, target a different cryptocurrency audience and are a great marketing tool for businesses and events. This will all help establish FreeFaucet.io as a leading global crypto community hub."

Go to: https://freefaucet.io/geofaucet for more information.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC)

Online Blockchain (www.onlineblockchain.io) is a UK-based incubator and developer of businesses in internet and information-based technologies, including developers, administrators and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies. The Company created ADVFN www.advfn.com and today still has a holding of 17.98% in ADVFN plc.

Online Blockchain plc continues to consider new related opportunities and particularly crypto currencies and blockchain-based opportunities including incubating cryptocurrency start-ups and developing technical innovation in the blockchain space. Led by a team with over two decades of pioneering in tech, Online Blockchain focuses on innovation in cryptocurrency and decentralised ecosystems via various applications of blockchain: incubating cryptocurrency start-ups and developing technical innovation in the blockchain space.

[*] If you don't have a FreeFaucet login it will take you through the short registration process and you will then get the cryptocurrency.

Press/media enquiries:

Francesca De Franco

francescad@advfnplc.com

+44 (0) 794-125-3135

Online Blockchain PLC

Clement Chambers (CEO)

+44 (0) 207 -70-0909