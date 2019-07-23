Fidelity Special Values (FSV) has been managed by Alex Wright since September 2012. He aims to generate long-term capital growth from a diversified portfolio of primarily UK-listed companies (up to 20% of the fund may be held in companies listed overseas, and two of its top three holdings are ex-UK). The manager has a value, contrarian approach and is currently finding a broad spread of attractively valued investment opportunities across the UK market: in companies with both domestic and international businesses; in cyclical and more defensive areas; and across the market cap spectrum. Given the strength of the UK market so far this year, in spite of a deteriorating macro backdrop, Wright is more cautious on the near-term outlook for UK equities in general, but remains very positive on the opportunity set for a contrarian investor.

