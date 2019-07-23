OGI Stock Continues to ThriveIt's no secret that OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) has been up and down lately. While many pot stocks have been feeling the pain since the general market pullback hit, OGI stock has been much harder to predict. Marijuana penny stocks tend to be harder hit by these drops in the market, and yet OGI stock has managed to perform rather strongly despite it all.It has seen over 80% growth over the past year, and despite a rocky recent performance, it still finds itself on the positive side of things-an impressive feat, considering that much of the pot industry has experienced a downturn.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...