Italy's first floating PV installation is scheduled to be located at an artificial water basin in Brindisi, in the southern region of Apulia.Eni New Energy SpA, a subsidiary of Italian oil group Eni, is planning to develop a 14.19 MW floating solar plant on an artificial water basin in Brindisi, located in the southern region of Apulia, Italy. Despite being one of Europe's largest and most mature markets, this comes as the first announcement for a utility-scale floating solar project in the country. According to procedural documents published by the regional government of Apulia, the solar array ...

