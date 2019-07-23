XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Named a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics

GREENWICH, Conn. - July 23, 2019 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has been named a Top 100 Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Provider by Inbound Logistics magazine. This is XPO's sixth consecutive year on the list. In June, Inbound Logistics selected XPO as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner for showing a strong commitment to environmentally friendly practices.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, "We're delighted to again receive this recognition from Inbound Logistics, as it speaks directly to our ability to help our customers succeed. We'll continue to develop progressive solutions that make transportation and logistics most efficient across the supply chain."

Inbound Logistics editors determine the Top 100 3PL Providers by making qualitative assessments about innovation, service capacity and other criteria. The list reflects 3PL providers that the editors believe offer superior supply chain solutions for their readers.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,540 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com (http://xpo.com/) .

Media Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz, +1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com (mailto:erin.kurtz@xpo.com)





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire

