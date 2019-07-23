Lyxor International Asset Management (GIL5) Lyxor ETF - Share split - 25 July 2019 - Multi Units Luxembourg 23-Jul-2019 / 12:16 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered Office: 28-32 Place de la Gare L-1616 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 (the "Company") _______________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation and in the latest Prospectus of the Company or any supplement. Luxembourg, July 16, 2019, Dear Shareholder, The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to proceed with a share split of the shares of each class of shares within the sub-funds Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund"). The share split will only lead to a change of the number of the shares you hold but will be without any impact on your investment in the Company. Indeed, as of the day of the share split, the amount of your investment will only be expressed by a greater amount of shares. The Board has therefore resolved to divide the Net Asset Value (the "NAV") per share of the Sub-Funds' share classes and simultaneously increase the number of shares held by each of the Sub-Fund's shareholders, by the factor 1:5. As a result, one share initially held in the relevant share class of the Sub-Fund will corresponds to 5 shares of the corresponding share class with a NAV of a fifth of its value before split. Such NAV division and simultaneous increase of the number of your shares shall be operated on 25 July 2019. To operate the share split, Subscriptions and Redemptions will be suspended: · on the primary market from July 23, 2019 (at close) to July 25, 2019 (at close), and; · on the secondary market from July 24, 2019 (at the opening) to July 25, 2019 (at close). Please note that any fees or costs incurred by the share split will be borne by the Management Company. For any questions, do not hesitate to contact Lyxor Client Services at the following contact details: Phone number +33 1 42 13 42 14 - Email address: client-services-etf@lyxor.com. Yours sincerely, For the Board ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: GIL5 Sequence No.: 14365 EQS News ID: 845361 End of Announcement EQS News Service

