Focusrite has announced the €18.0m strategic acquisition of ADAM Audio, a leading German developer and global distributor of professional studio monitor loudspeakers, funded entirely from existing cash resources. Although continuing to operate as an autonomous subsidiary, we see clear opportunities to cross-sell to Focusrite's global customer base of amateur and professional music markers and to leverage its distribution network. We increase our forecast FY20e PBT by 5% to £13.3m and raise our DCF-based valuation to 530p per share (previously 471p).

