Precision Waveguide Interface Patent Strengthens Worldwide Protection for the Company's Extremely High Frequency (EHF) Technology and Solutions

Vubiq Networks, Inc., the innovation leader in millimeter wave wireless broadband technology, products and solutions, today announced a new technology patent awarded by the European Patent Office. The patent, numbered EP2467897, is entitled Precision Waveguide Interface

"We are pleased to announce our first European patent, which complements and globally reinforces our existing U.S. Patent number 9,088,058 entitled Waveguide Interface with a Launch Transducer and a Circular Interface Plate," said Mike Pettus, founder and CTO of Vubiq Networks. "This patent represents a major milestone for the company, as we now move toward worldwide protection of our millimeter wave patent portfolio."

In addition to today's European Patent Office announcement, Vubiq Networks currently holds a strong portfolio of 13 technology patents plus two patent applications in millimeter wave (MMW) components and system-level communications. Bridging the analog and digital worlds, this invaluable intellectual property portfolio provides the company with the ongoing ability to quickly and cost-effectively design, create and protect innovative, disruptive technology solutions in the extremely high frequency (EHF) spectrum.

"With over 15 years of experience in MMW innovation and solutions including telecommunications and radio frequency identification we are now looking to expand our technology footprint globally, while pursuing new MMW and EHF applications such as 5G connectivity, wireless data centers, IoT smart sensors, and exciting new EHF medical applications," said Vubiq CEO John Dilworth.

Vubiq Networks' innovative technology addresses latency and capacity concerns for 5G applications, as well as resolution and density issues for hyperimaging sensors and IoT solutions. "Our EHF technology innovations will prove invaluable in providing companies with the ability to deliver the performance and reliability that the global markets demand," concluded Mr. Dilworth.

About Vubiq Networks

Vubiq Networks, Inc. is a privately held millimeter wave innovation company headquartered in Irvine, California. The company designs, manufactures and markets proprietary, high-bandwidth, millimeter wave wireless products, including the HaulPass V10g 10 Gbps V-Band wireless transmission link. Vubiq Networks continues to innovate in the millimeter wave market with solutions in wireless broadband communications, video transport, wireless data center solutions, RFID tag decoding, and synthetic aperture radar applications. Visit www.vubiqnetworks.com.

