Industry-first healthcare wrist wearable now connected by LTE-M

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) and OneCare, Inc., are partnering to bring innovative health wearables to market using Sequans' Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT chip platform. The first device is the OneLife Carewatch, a revolutionary remote monitoring care platform recently launched on a leading US mobile network, and the two companies are developing additional wearable devices based on Sequans' Monarch technology. The OneLife Carewatch is the only certified, mass-produced standalone wrist wearable on the market today that uses advanced LTE-M technology to securely transmit data and information to the cloud.

The OneLife Carewatch features a robust platform and delivers five days of battery life, thanks to the ultra low power consumption capability of Sequans' Monarch. The OneLife Carewatch is an advanced and powerful solution for remote patient monitoring, delivering data, predictive analytics, and comprehensive health information over the cloud via the highly secure OneLife Guardian Carewatch APP. Another unique feature of the OneLife Care platform is its ability to integrate with all other health/medical devices and provide doctors, clinicians, and patients with a wide-ranging view of overall patient health, becoming a "hub of care."

"We are dedicated to becoming the world's leading remote care monitoring and population health monitoring platform," said Thomas Glaser, Chairman, OneCare. "With our innovative Carewatch now connected by the always on and everywhere available LTE-M provided by Sequans' ultra-efficient Monarch, patients are connected to their caregivers, and loved ones are connected to those needing monitoring for safety and protection in real time. Our partnership with Sequans and use of Monarch technology ensures we are well-positioned to positively impact lives. Our mission is to promote caring for each other-OneCare, OneLife, One Million Cared For

According to Juniper Research, the healthcare wearables market will reach $60 billion by 2023 and remote patient monitoring devices will become "must haves." The research firm reports that the healthcare wearables market is being driven by improvements in remote patient monitoring technology and its increased adoption by medical institutions. The firm forecasts that 5 million people will be remotely monitored by healthcare providers by 2023.

"It is very exciting to provide our technology for the OneLife Carewatch wearable that will surely help millions of people," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "The Carewatch's ability to provide accurate, real time health data that improves health outcomes and may save lives, makes it one of the most important IoT applications in use today. The OneLife Carewatch platform represents the future of healthcare and I believe it will drive the faster adoption of IoT."

The OneLife Carewatch is powered by Sequans Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT Platform. Monarch provides full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable long battery life, and it provides enhanced coverage modes, including a +23 dBm power amplifier, that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. For LTE positioning, Monarch incorporates the positioning technology of Polte for accurate, low power, indoor and outdoor positioning capability using only the LTE radio. Monarch delivers programmable RF filtering for global band support in a Single-SKU, and proprietary dynamic power management technology, enabling rock bottom power consumption of 1 micro amp. Monarch is certified by operators around the world. www.sequans.com.

About OneCare, Inc.

OneCare Inc. develops and commercializes carewear and solution platforms into best-in-class, stand-alone, cellular-connected wearables. Its OneLife Care platform is a leader in remote care mobile monitoring, providing software and data collection and management with a suite of proprietary, patented technologies designed to provide remote monitoring to millions of caregivers and patients.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables, trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.

