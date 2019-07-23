Stock Day Media: Digerati Technologies Inc. Joins the Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Massive Increases in Revenue

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Digerati Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("the Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (SMB) market. President and CEO, Arthur Smith, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Smith why approximately 70% of small businesses to medium-sized businesses have yet to transition to cloud-based services. Smith explained that many SMB's, unlike a larger enterprise, do not have the resources to make upgrading to cloud services a top priority. These SMB's will often wait on the sideline until a solution provider proposes a turn-key solution with built-in savings before taking advantage of the cost-effectiveness of these platforms. However, with 70% of SMB's not currently utilizing cloud services, the Company has an extensive market to target.

Jolly then asked about the Company's explosive growth over the past year. Smith explained that larger competitors have great difficulty moving down market to serve the small to medium-sized business sector and as a result has shifted their focus away from this segment of the market. This has created a major void where very few companies offer services geared towards the needs of the SMB, representing significant opportunities for the Company. "At the end of the day, they're underserved by the national providers and incumbents. That's where we come in," stated Smith.

Jolly then asked about the Company's recent acquisitions and what they have achieved in terms of growth and revenue. Smith shared that the Company's acquisition strategy is focused on growing within the U.S. market with a near-term emphasis on Texas and Florida, but management does have a background in serving Latin American markets. Smith explained that there are many markets in Latin America with business and cultural ties to the U.S. and that the Company's recent acquisition of a minority stake in a licensed operator in Costa Rica will allow it to differentiate services with cross-border solutions that many of its competitors do not provide.

Smith also explained that the Company recently acquired a company in Texas, as well as one in Florida. These businesses, as well as the Company's other acquisitions, have now been combined into a single operating brand, T3 Communications. This will allow the Company to be more easily recognized as a single brand across all markets and products.

To close the interview, Smith shared that the Company is currently undervalued, especially considering its significant increase in revenue over the past year. He added that he expects the Company to continue to build its brand and that they have plenty of opportunities for growth in the small to medium-sized business market.

About Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the business market. Through its subsidiary T3 Communications (www.T3com.com), the Company is meeting the global needs of businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions, including cloud PBX, cloud mobile, Internet broadband, SD-WAN, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services, all delivered on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud. For more information about Digerati Technologies, please visit www.digerati-inc.com.

