Phabit, LLC: Phabit(R) Officially Launches Kickstarter Campaign

World's first multipurpose, flexible, hands-free smartphone stand that folds to fit in your pocket helps Text Neck sufferers keep their smartphones at eye-level

BEDFORD, NH / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / Phabit, the ultimate hands-free viewing device, today announced the launch of its Kickstarter campaign.

Phabit is the world's first multipurpose smartphone stand that is flexible, portable, foldable and fits in your pocket. From binge-watching shows and video calls with friends and family, to gaming, yoga and cooking, the use-cases for Phabit are endless.

No matter how or where you use your smartphone, this multipurpose phone stand can help you do it more easily and comfortably.

Phabit is the only hands-free viewing device that allows users to invert their phone to view from beneath (while leaning back or fully supine). Phabit's unique design boasts four individually length-adjustable legs that provide independent suspension of the enclosed phone - on even or uneven surfaces - up to two feet in height (with planned option for three feet).

In addition, Phabit is the first free-standing phone stand that securely encloses a smartphone in a bidirectionally adjustable frame that lets users deploy two, three or four legs in virtually any direction, using the weight of inserted phone for stability.

Consumer media consumption habits have changed drastically over the years, and the spike in usage can be traced to 2007, when the first iPhone launched. Twelve years later, there's been nothing close to an ergonomic improvement.

Recognizing the futility of trying to minimize - much less eliminate - smartphones from our lives, Damon Carter left a twenty-year technology career and his most recent role at Microsoft to create Phabit and launch Phabit.com.

"This device profoundly changes the way people consume content on their smartphones," said Phabit creator and tech industry veteran, Damon Carter. "not only is Phabit fun and easy to use, but it's ultra-portable design allows users to reap the health advantages of eye-level viewing anywhere they want or need to be, and on any surface."

Headlines in recent weeks about young smartphone users growing "mini-horns" as a result of smartphone overuse (Text Neck Syndrome) have garnered national attention. Smartphones cause users of all ages to bend our heads forward to read, author and view for more than 4 hours daily. Sustaining this posture burdens the upper spine, making neck and shoulder pain a common problem. Text Neck symptoms also include chronic headaches and dizziness.

Phabit helps Text Neck sufferers practice better smartphone posture. Its four TeleSwivel legs adjust upward to eye level on any surface such as your bed, counter, table or desk. This raised position forces users to keep their heads at a healthy angle for prolonged viewing. As such, Phabit lets people perform any task without craning their necks or damaging their posture.

"Phabit can help with more than just watching shows," added Carter. "If you use your smartphone to read recipes while you cook, use this hands-free device to keep your phone at a healthy height. Or stand up Phabit in front of you while playing your favorite video game."

"Not only is Phabit cool and fun to use on any surface anywhere, but Phabit's posture-correcting capabilities can have positive effects for smartphone-related repetitive stress injury sufferers," continued Carter.

From relaxing to cooking and from video-calling with family to working out, Phabit is the one device people can use at work, at home and on the go. Phabit: designed specifically to support your phone habit.

Click here to learn more about the Kickstarter campaign. To learn more about Phabit, visit https://phabit.com/.

ABOUT PHABIT

Phabit is the world's first multipurpose smartphone stand that is flexible, portable, foldable and fits in your pocket. From binge-watching shows and video calls with friends and family, to gaming, yoga, home office and cooking, the use-cases for Phabit are endless.

Phabit is also an ergonomic breakthrough that helps Text Neck sufferers practice better smartphone posture. No matter how or where you use your smartphone, this multipurpose phone stand can help you do it more easily and comfortably. Learn more about our Kickstarter campaign and how Phabit can support your Phone Habit.



SOURCE: Phabit, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553035/PhabitR-Officially-Launches-Kickstarter-Campaign