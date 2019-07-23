SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Fuel Cards Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The spend momentum of the fuel cards category is primarily accredited to the initiatives taken by service providers to offer value-added services to their existing customer base. For instance, FleetCor partnered with P97 Networks last year to enable mobile payment for its fuel card users. Such perks and benefits are widening their customer base which is motivating such enterprises to invest more in the fuel cards market. The large-scale adoption of digital payment infrastructure by industries such as the logistics sector that primarily deal with cash-intensive operations will supplement the spend growth of the fuel cards market.

Fleet owners in the trucking industry in the US are exhibiting an incremental spend on fuel cards with tailored loyalty programs as these help them to reduce about 7% of their total fuel expenses. This is acting as one of the primary growth drivers of the fuel cards market in the region. To mitigate any potential misuse of fuel cards such as card skimming and personal usage of the card by drivers, particularly in North America and Europe, service providers are adopting advanced practices and technologies in their services. For instance, last year, Shell developed an AI-based application to avoid fraudulent use of their cards. The adoption fraud-prevention methods help service providers in convincing buyers who are skeptical of fuel card usage, thereby fueling the category growth.

This procurement market intelligence report offers detailed fuel cards cost-benefit analysis of drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy. This procurement market intelligence report also highlights the current fuel cards supplier market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance.

"It is imperative for service providers to employ available tools and methods to avoid some of the potential category risks such as card cloning and theft which ramify into huge financial losses for buyers," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This procurement market intelligence report on the fuel cards category has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Adoption of digital payments will drive category growth

High volume purchases can be negotiated for cost-effective rates

Get the full market intelligence report to know more about the complete scope of this report

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the logistics, warehousing, and transportation category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs.

Report scope snapshot: Fuel cards

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

