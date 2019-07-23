Findit, Inc. Receives Multiple CBD Purchase Orders From Two Major Retailers

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK: FDIT) has received multiple purchase orders from two major retailers for the CBD line Urban Collective. The purchase orders consist of two topical oils, one Blood Orange, the other Spearmint. Findit recently announced it would expand its range in the CBD industry by including B2B sales in addition to its online marketing services it has been providing for several years.

Clark St. Amant stated "While these two purchase orders put us in the B2B, CBD space, Findit, with our L.A. based branding and sales consultant is focusing on profitable revenue streams that can increase overall shareholder value in Findit. We see the CBD space as one of these areas."



These first two POs will place these products in over 2300 retail locations nationwide. These initial orders are expected to preform very well at the retail level and both retailers have indicated much larger purchase orders for the fourth quarter of 2019 to fill their holiday gift giving needs.



Findit recently brought on a consultant based in Los Angeles that specializes in branding, as well as, has a seasoned track record selling consumer goods to national retailers. Findit is working closely with the consultant to facilitate different packaging and price points to offer additional retail chains products in the CBD space that would compliment their retail customers buying habits.



Findit provides online marketing services to CBD businesses as well as branding and re-branding services.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ret4HCX7Tmw



About Findit, Inc.



Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

Safe Harbor:



This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

