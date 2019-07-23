Beyond Commerce, Inc.: Beyond Commerce Engages Lucosky Brookman LLP as Corporate and Securities Counsel

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCQB: BYOC) (the "Company"), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, announced today that it has retained Lucosky Brookman LLP as its corporate and securities counsel.

Geordan Pursglove, Beyond Commerce's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "As we progress our business through our initial acquisitions, which have now closed, and have set our sights on future transactions, we are seeking to improve our capital markets positioning and corporate governance. Lucosky Brookman LLP is an ideal fit, as its team of securities attorneys are well-respected in the micro and small cap sectors, as well as in the "uplisting" community, and we believe they will be influential in accelerating our progress towards becoming a more established publicly-traded company."

About Lucosky Brookman LLP

Lucosky Brookman is a corporate finance and securities law firm with offices in New York and New Jersey, representing both domestic and international clients in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, including "uplistings" to Nasdaq and NYSE, mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending transactions, PIPEs and general corporate matters. The Firm provides a broad range of legal services within each of its Corporate, Securities, Mergers & Acquisitions, Banking & Finance, Business Planning & Start-Up, Real Estate, Litigation & Arbitration, and Insurance Coverage & Defense practice areas.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.lucbro.com.

About Beyond Commerce, Inc.

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCQB: BYOC) is focused on business combinations of "big data" companies in global B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. The Company's objective is to develop and deploy disruptive strategic software technology that will build on organic growth potential and to exploit cross-selling opportunities. Beyond Commerce plans to offer a cohesive global digital product and services platform to provide clients with a single point of contact for their big data, marketing and related sales initiatives. For additional information, please visit: https://beyondcommerceinc.com and https://www.service800.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections for such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "design," "estimate," "except," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negatives or other tense of such terms and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements and similar expressions. We use forward-looking statements relate to future events or future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels or activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

