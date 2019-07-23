The Mój Prad scheme will be open to residential rooftop PV projects ranging in size from 2 kW to 10 kW. Furthermore, the Polish Parliament has approved a new act that will make the wind and solar auctions planned for this and next year move forward.Poland's Ministry of Energy has launched today an ambitious rebate scheme for residential PV with a total budget of 1 billion PLN (approximately €235 million). According to the Polish government's announcement, the scheme, dubbed Mój Prad (My Electricity), will grant rebates for a maximum of 5,000 PLN (about $1,325) per project and will be open only ...

