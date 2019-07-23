Leading Global Healthcare Provider Ramsay Health Care to Join MPT Operators

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ("MPT" or the "Company") (NYSE: MPW), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Secure Income REIT ("SIR") (LSE: SIR) under which MPT will acquire freehold interests in eight private hospitals located throughout England for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $434 million. The hospitals are leased pursuant to in-place net leases with an approximate 18-year remaining lease term and include annual fixed and periodic market-based escalations.

The transaction achieves a GAAP lease rate consistent with overall global cap rates for MPT's recent transactions, resulting in an attractive investment spread and is expected to close during the third quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company expects to initially finance the transaction from available cash balances and borrowings under its existing credit facility.

Ramsay Health Care ("Ramsay") (ASX: RHC), the fifth largest private hospital operator in the world and one of the leading operators in Western Europe, operates the hospitals and is the guarantor of the leases. Ramsay is headquartered in Sydney, Australia and operates 480 healthcare facilities across 11 countries, including 34 acute care hospitals and day procedure centers in the UK.

Through this transaction, MPT further expands its footprint in the UK, building upon the successful acquisition of BMI Harbour Hospital in Poole, England earlier this year, and the Company's relationship with Circle Health that now includes two acute hospitals and a rehabilitation hospital. Including the Ramsay hospitals that MPT is acquiring, which have a total of 255 licensed beds, the Company will now own 12 hospital facilities across the UK collectively representing 463 licensed beds.

"Our acquisition of these outstanding hospitals demonstrates the strong near-term opportunities embedded in our robust global pipeline," said Edward K. Aldag, Jr., MPT's Chairman, President and CEO. "This transaction is particularly powerful as it initiates an important new relationship between MPT and Ramsay Health Care an active, leading health care operator with a substantial global portfolio. We are excited to establish this long-term relationship, particularly as it advances our efforts to enhance our geographic diversity, with hospitals representing approximately one-half of the total purchase price located in the highly-desirable greater London area."

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. The Company's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

