Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics Partners with US Speedskating to Equip its New Training Facility

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced it has outfitted The Speed Factory, the US Speedskating training facility at the Utah Olympic Oval.

Dynatronics has long enjoyed a relationship with US Speedskating, including support for the team's athletes and trainers during the 2002 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City. During the Games, the company equipped every medical station to aid injured athletes and accelerate their recovery. In the nearly 18 years since the 2002 games, the company has continued to maintain a strong relationship with the organization.

"We are proud to outfit US Speedskating with our high-quality US-made restorative products," explained Dr. Christopher von Jako, Chief Executive Officer of Dynatronics. "We are honored to partner with these outstanding athletes as they represent our nation. With Salt Lake City again being considered for a future Winter Olympic Games, US Speedskating has a premier athletic training facility, which includes our products, to showcase to the world."

"The new equipment from Dynatronics has been amazing," said Karen Ocwieja, USS Short Track Head Athletic Trainer. "The dedicated treatment and recovery space has allowed our athletes to gain the most from their training each day. I still get a kick out of being able to adjust the table mid-treatment, which allows me to improve my efficacy and ergonomics."

US Speedskating has produced 88 Olympic medals to date, more than any other US winter sport, as well as several of the greatest feats in Winter Olympics history. Among them are the five gold medals won by 21-year old Eric Heiden at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics, Cathy Turner capturing the first Olympic medal for short track speed skating in 1992, Bonnie Blair - the most decorated female US Winter Olympian (six medals) - and Apolo Anton Ohno - the most decorated US Winter Olympian (eight medals).

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin, Dynatron Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice, and PROTEAM, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

About US Speedskating

US Speedskating athletes have won 88 Olympic medals, making it one of the most successful sports in U.S. Olympic history. The organization sets the stage for success by providing support, from local clubs to Olympic teams, and nurtures an atmosphere that encourages growth in the speed skating community. USS is recognized as the governing body for the sport of speed skating in the United States and is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , on Facebook and at www.usspeedskating.org

Contact:

Dynatronics Corporation

Investor Relations

Jim Ogilvie

(801) 727-1755

jim.ogilvie@dynatronics.com

For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com

Like Dynatronics on Facebook

Connect with Dynatronics on LinkedIn

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE: Dynatronics Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/552991/Dynatronics-Partners-with-US-Speedskating-to-Equip-its-New-Training-Facility