Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.: New World Health Brands Inks a Distribution Deal for CBD Products in the Tri-State Area

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTC PINK: SRCO) announced that in a move to establish a strong presence in the vitally important New York market, its subsidiary, New World Health Brands, Inc., has granted distribution rights to a key distributor who will only distribute CBD products provided by New World Health CBD in the Greater Metropolitan Area (www.newworldhealthcbd.com).

Says Sparta CEO, Anthony Havens, "New World already enjoys national organic sales through its website, but this agreement puts our product in front of people as they go about their daily lives. It will place our CBD products initially in 500 retail locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, following shortly thereafter in the other three boroughs and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut." While the company has not identified the new distributor, Havens reveals that, besides performing distribution functions, the distributor will also be providing other valuable services, including, but not limited to, advertising, marketing and sponsorship opportunities.

"We are extremely optimistic about our company's future," says Havens. "While the initial distribution launch is in the New York metro area we are currently in early discussions with a national distributor that can place our products in major retailers across the country."

About Sparta Commercial Services Inc.

The latest product offering, via www.newworldhealthcbd.com , offers a full array of hemp-derived CBD products that include oils, topicals, capsules, tablets, pet and livestock tinctures. Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. ( www.spartacommercial.com ) provides comprehensive vehicle title history reports to dealers, insurance companies, credit unions and consumers. Sparta, via its iMobileApp product ( www.imobileapp.com ), has also become a leader in developing and servicing custom mobile apps for a wide range of businesses including restaurants, liquor stores, racetracks, and clubs; as well as vehicle dealerships including Harley-Davidson and John Deere. Other mobile communications products offered by Sparta include website design, development, hosting and SEO services, and a text messaging and alert service. Sparta's Municipal Leasing Division ( www.spartamunicipal.com ) offers and administers a specialized municipal leasing program for local and state agencies with jurisdictions seeking a better way to finance their growing essential equipment needs such as police motorcycles and cruisers, EMS equipment and busses, and any type of equipment a municipality requires.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are valid only as of today and we disclaim any obligation to update this information. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, among others, risks related to potential future losses, competition, financing and commercial agreements and strategic alliances, seasonality, potential fluctuations in operating results and rate of growth, management of potential growth, system interruption, consumer and industry trends, limited operating history, and government regulation. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. Further information regarding these and other risks is described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on its website at: http://www.sec.gov.

Company Contact:

Sandra L. Ahman

Corporate Secretary

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

sandy@spartacommercial.com

SOURCE: Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/552801/New-World-Health-Brands-Inks-a-Distribution-Deal-for-CBD-Products-in-the-Tri-State-Area