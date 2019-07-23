VOICE Summit: Voice Summit 2019 Announces Special Presentation of "The Smart Audio Report, Spring 2019"

NPR and Edison Research also join VOICE 19 CMO Forum to provide insight on consumer behaviors and expectations for voice enabled device market

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / VOICE Summit 2019 (VOICE 19) organizers today announced that NPR and Edison Research will present Spring 2019 data from their independent research study, "The Smart Audio Report," on July 23, 2019 at VOICE 19, the world's largest voice event.

The Smart Audio Report is the industry's longest-running public research series about smart speaker consumer behavior in the U.S. The findings will be presented during the VOICE event by Joel Sucherman, VP, New Platform Partnerships, NPR, and Tom Webster, SVP of Edison Research.

"We are proud to welcome such incredibly talented voice experts to first-time attendees into the Voice Community to engage, network, and do business together at an event to remember," said Modev CEO and VOICE Summit Conference Chairman, Pete Erickson.

VOICE Summit 2019, hosted by Modev, will convene more than 5,000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies that are reimagining how society interacts with technology through voice. With 150 breakout sessions, keynotes and executive panels, attendees are presented with firsthand access to the foremost pioneers behind breakthroughs in development, design, monetization, and user experience.

"It is an honor to have NPR-Edison Research join us and, for the first time, share their insights about the voice consumer both on the Main Stage and at our CMO Forum," added Erickson.

Findings from the Smart Audio Report Spring 2019 survey found that among the 53M+ smart speakers owners A18+ in the U.S.:

69 percent of smart speaker owners use their device daily, and households with children are even more likely to use them daily;

Smart speaker owners who have owned the device for over two years use an average seven skills per week, compared to an average 12 skills per week among those who have owned the device for less than three months; and

66 percent of those who own a smart speaker with a screen say the screen has made it easier to discover new content, and the same number say having a screen makes the smart speaker "easier to use."

"The first generation of smart speaker owners have settled into 'routines' with their devices-the question is, what will the next innovation be? And what innovations will attract the next generation of voice users," said Webster. Investing in that future for the voice industry, VOICE sponsors a hackathon, attendee scholarships, and STEAM day for local students at the event.

"VOICE 19 is the where is the foremost experts in voice-technology and artificial intelligence convene," noted Erickson. "For conference attendees, the opportunity to hear the latest industry intelligence from NPR and Edison Research in-person will be an experience to remember."

Tickets for VOICE Summit 2019, the four-day event at NJIT, Newark, July 22-25, 2019 are sold online, www.VoiceSummit.AI/tickets. Best-value Super Pass - use promo code: MARKETING.

About Modev:

Modev was founded by Pete Erickson in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. Today, Modev leverages exponential technologies and methods to build communities at scale, manage transformation strategies and produce market/leading events such as VOICE Summit, sponsored by Amazon Alexa, and Spinnaker Summit, sponsored by Netflix. Modev also curates specialty communities such as Voicehacks, Machinery.ai and Security by Design. Modev staff, better known as "Modevators," include more than 45 community building and transformation experts from around the world.

About VOICE Summit 2019:

VOICE is a multi-day summit at the forefront of natural language processing, sponsored by Amazon Alexa and hosted by Modev. The Summit will be held at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) on July 22-25 and serve as a gathering place for more than 5000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies who are reimagining how we interact with technology through voice. The program will consist of keynotes, breakout sessions, workshops and an Awards dinner recognizing the best in voice applications across 12 different categories. Host Committee includes NJIT, City of Newark, Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau and The Newark Community Economic Development Council. Additionally, VOICE is working with corporate partners to ensure that more than 1000 students and professionals from traditionally marginalized groups in tech have scholarships to attend the event. This will include mentorships, career opportunities, educational experiences, networking and much more.

For more information, visit www.voicesummit.ai

About The Smart Audio Report: Methodology

The Smart Audio Report Spring 2019 is based upon a national online survey of 1,641 Americans ages 18+, 812 who indicated that they owned at least one Smart Speaker and 829 who indicated they did not own a smart speaker. The device owner data was weighted to nationally representative figures on Smart Speaker users from The Infinite Dial 2019 from Edison Research and Triton Digital.

About Edison Research

Edison Research conducts survey research and provides strategic information to a broad array of clients. Edison is the leading podcast research company in the world, and has conducted research on the medium for NPR, CBS, PodcastOne, WNYC Studios, and many more leading companies in the space. Another specialty for Edison is its work for media companies throughout the world. Since 2004, Edison Research has been the sole provider of Election Day data to the National Election Pool, comprised of ABC, CBS, CNN, and NBC. In 2020, Edison will again conduct exit polls and collect precinct vote returns to project and analyze results for every major presidential primary and general election. Edison is also the leading provider of consumer exit polling and has conducted face-to-face research in almost every imaginable venue.

About NPR

NPR's rigorous reporting and unsurpassed storytelling connect with millions of Americans every day - on the air, online, and in person. NPR strives to create a more informed public - one challenged and invigorated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas, and cultures. With a nationwide network of award-winning journalists and 17 international bureaus, NPR and its Member stations are never far from where a story is unfolding. Listeners can find NPR by tuning in to their local Member stations (npr.org/stations), and now it's easy to listen to our stories on smart speaker devices. Ask your smart speaker to, "Play NPR", and you'll be tuned into your local Member station's live stream. Your speaker can also access NPR podcasts, NPR One, NPR News Now, and the Visual Newscast is available for screened speakers. Get more information at npr.org/about and by following NPR Extra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

