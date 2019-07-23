Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2019) - Engineer Gold Mines (TSXV: EAU) has announced that it has established camp and has begun a 3,000-meter surface and underground diamond drill program at its Engineer Gold Mine project located in northern BC. The company announcing as well, the appointment of Scott Dorion, P.Geo as Project Geologist to supervise all of Engineer Gold Mines' exploration activities. Mr. Dorion has extensive project experience locally in gold and base metal exploration in BC, Yukon and Nunavut as well as in Australia.

The company is focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned, 14,000-hectare Engineer Gold Mine Property, which is centered around the historic, high-grade, Engineer Gold Mine located 32 kilometers southwest of the town of Atlin in northwestern BC. The historic Engineer Gold Mine produced 18,000 ounces of high-grade gold at 39 grams per tonne between 1912 and 1927, and according to the company's 2018, NI 43-101 technical report, has an inferred resource that includes 20,100 ounces of gold at 60 grams per tonne or 1 3/4 ounces per ton in the Engineer Vein.

Although Engineer Gold Mines was only listed on the TSX Venture Exchange a year ago, airborne geophysics and an MMI geochemical survey have been completed and analysed resulting in the identification of multiple drill targets in several different zones. The Engineer Gold Mine project is also fully permitted for surface and underground drilling, small-scale test mining and on-site milling.

The fully functional, 30 tonne per day gravity separation mill is located on site and has operated as recently as 2011. The company reports that the camp, fuel and equipment including a Hydracore 2000 diamond drill, D6 Bulldozer and a Samsung 130 excavator are now on site.

Very little modern-day exploration or drilling has been done on the property historically, but Engineer Gold Mines is making preparations for drill testing several new, near-mine, high-grade gold vein, bulk-tonnage, shear and intrusive-hosted gold targets.

The company commenced the surface component of the 3,000-meter drill program last week. For its underground drill program, the company reports that mine dewatering is expected to begin later this week to open the underground workings of the Engineer Gold Mine for exploration and drill access to Shear Zone A and the high-grade segments of the Jersey Lilly, Double Decker and Engineer veins from the lowermost level, '8 Level".

For more information, please visit the company's website www.EngineerGoldMines.com, contact Brian Fowler, President at 604-682-2928, or email bfowler@EngineerGoldMines.com, or contact Nelson Da Silva, Manager Corporate Development at 604-722-0041.

