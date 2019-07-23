BitWallet Increases Reach to 2.5 Billion Potential New Users with Launch of Android App in Google Play Store

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / The cutting edge cryptocurrency app, BitWallet, is now available on Android devices through the Google Play Store. Also available for download in the AppStore, BitWallet allows users to receive, store, and send cryptocurrency anywhere in the world, instantly, for no fee.

"Bringing BitWallet to Android allows us to provide our technology to an additional 2.5 Billion people", said John T. Perrone, President & CEO of BitWallet, Incorporated. "We expect to be a widely used instrument in aiding the mass adoption of cryptocurrency around the world during this pivotal period of global financial restructuring."

Bitcoin has drawn wide-ranging attention in 2019 as its price peaked back over the $13,000 mark after coming from as low as $3,200 earlier this year. The finite digital commodity has secured an unprecedented roll as a new asset place in an ever changing high-tech world. Many expect for decentralized digital currencies likeBitcoin to continue to surge to new heights as money pours out of traditional investments like stocks and bonds and into the fast growing cryptocurrency space.

BitWallet is currently working to build a licensed exchange feature for its users to transfer fiat currencies such as the Dollar, Euro, Pound, and Yuan into Bitcoin. The app will also feature additional cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Litecoin, Z Cash, and more.

Businesses can use BitWallet to accept payments in cryptocurrency for just a small fraction of common credit card processing fees. Industry insiders expect payments in cryptocurrency to become accepted at all types of businesses in the coming decade.

