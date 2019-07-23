WiMi Hologram Cloud Going To IPO on NASDAQ Causes The Discussion On The Future Technology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / At present, 5G communication technology has caused strong response in the world, and all countries have been carrying out targeted planning and layout in order to occupy a greater competitive advantage in this field. 5G is not only a next-generation communication technology, but also leads to the competitive advantage at the national level, even to national defense security.

The IPO prospectus of WiMi Hologram Cloud listing in the US capital market has been made public. The net profit in 2018 exceeds 89 million yuan, with two consecutive years of profit. Net profit increased by 68% in the first quarter of 2019 compared with the same period last year, and the room for profit growth is large. With the development of 5G holographic communication, the future development of WiMi Hologram Cloud is expected to be explosive strongly, which has been established for only four years. * Source: U.S. SEC - FORM F-1, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The products of WiMi Hologram Cloud has made the layout on commercial application scenes, which mainly focuses on five professional fields, such as home entertainment, light field cinema, arts performing system, commercial publishing system and advertising display system. As showing in the prospectus: Frost&Sullivan reported that, as far as gross revenue in 2018 is concerned, WiMi Hologram Cloud is the largest holographic AR application platform in China. By using of its powerful technical capabilities and infrastructure, the company is capable of providing with excellent products and services, and operating in an efficient manner. The core business of WiMi Hologram Cloud has been applied in software engineering, media manufacturing services, cloud, and big data with holographic AR technology.

Due to changes in the 5G network bandwidth, high-end holographic applications are increasingly applied to social media, communications, navigation, home applications, and other application scenes. WiMi Hologram Cloud plans to provide holographic cloud platform service through 5G communication network on the basis of two core technologies: holographic facial recognition technology and holographic facial modification technology based on the artificial intelligence.

WiMi Hologram Cloud plans to continue to improve and strengthen existing technologies, maintain its leading role in industry, and create ecological business models. At present, the holographic face recognition technology and holographic facial transplant technology of WiMi Hologram Cloud have being applied to the existing holographic advertising and entertainment business, and the technology is also being upgraded in order to make breakthroughs in more industries. The goal of WiMi Hologram Cloud is to establish a commercial ecosystem based on holographic technology application.

WiMi Hologram Cloud is not only the largest holographic advertising service provider in China, but also the largest holographic entertainment operator in China. As shown in the F1 data of micro holographic cloud published by SEC, the WiMi Hologram Cloud platform realizes 6.6 billion displays through 2000 tags for 350 million users. In the past two years, the WiMi Hologram Cloud has a total profit of over $23 million, quarterly net profit rose 68% on a year-on-year basis, and a profitable growth space has been opened. With the development of 5G holographic communication, the holographic cloud industry in which WIMI is engaged will grow explosively.

WiMi Hologram Cloud has the world's leading 3D computer vision technology and SAAS platform technology. It is able to convert ordinary images into holographic 3D content through AI algorithm, which is widely used in holographic advertising, holographic entertainment, holographic education, holographic communication and other fields. It has the core technologies such as holographic face recognition, holographic face transplantation, holographic digital life, and has been seeking market cooperation and investment opportunities throughout the world. In the future, WiMi Hologram Cloud will expand the holographic ecology in the international market, and will be the leader of the global holographic cloud industry.

