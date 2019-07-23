Through the procurement exercise, the Ecuadorian government will select wind, solar and mini hydropower projects. Selected developers will be granted a 25-year PPA, while the sole off-taker of the generated energy will be state-owned utility Corporacion Electrica de Ecuador, S.A. (CELEC).Ecuador's government will launch an auction for large-scale renewable energy projects at the end of July, through which it intends to allocate around 500 MW of power generation capacity. In a statement to pv magazine, Carlos St. James, a board member of Latin American & Caribbean Council on Renewable Energy (LAC-CORE) ...

