SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Employee Relocation Services Industry Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

A sharp increase in the mergers and acquisition activities is observed in the technology and healthcare industries that accounted for deals worth over USD 10 billion. This is resulting in newer office establishments across geographies which are consequently creating the need for newer workforce. This requirement is expected to propel the demand for employee relocation services. The rapid decline in skilled professionals is compelling authorities from various regions to relax their immigration laws to ease the entry of the workforce from foreign nations. This will supplement the spend growth of the employee relocation services market.

North America is dominating the market accounting for 45% of the total share and is expected to grow at a stable rate. Even though the steady popularity of the work-from-home culture in the US is affecting the category demand growth, the increasing frequency of merger and acquisition activities will continue creating substantial demand for employee relocation services in the region. The workforce shortage is emerging as one of the major concerns in Europe and in some of the developed countries in APAC. This is compelling authorities in the regions liberalize the immigration policies to allow the inflow of skilled professionals. This will act as one of the primary growth drivers of the employee relocation services market in these regions.

Insights offered in this employee relocation services procurement market intelligence report include supply market forecasts, major cost drivers, and category management insights. Such insights are relevant for both the buyers and the suppliers who seek a risk-free and a cost-effective procurement strategy. The category spend segmentation done in this report will guide the investors in identifying the best investment areas as well as help them in identifying cost-saving opportunities in the market.

"Buyers that partner with relocation service providers must ensure that the latter has proper knowledge about regional tax laws and policies," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This employee relocation services procurement market intelligence report has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in the coming years:

Strong corporate restructuring activity among buyer industries will drive category demand

Long-term strategic contracts will be beneficial to large buyers

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the corporate services category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Employee relocation services

Category pricing insights

Pricing outlook

Total cost of ownership analysis

Supplier cost structure

Interested to know more about the scope of our procurement market intelligence reports?

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Want customized information from the employee relocation services procurement market intelligence report?

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

To view the table of contents of this procurement market intelligence report,

