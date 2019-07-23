CaniBrands Launches the First Ready-to-Use Vape Pen with Added CBN in California

The Can-i-Sleep Vape Pen is the First of its Kind to Have Added CBN (Cannabinol) - The Cannabinoid Showing Promise of being the Next Big Thing in Sleep

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / Over a third of all Americans are sleep deprived which, according to the CDC, leads to "increased risk of developing chronic conditions such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and frequent mental distress."

CaniBrands, a next-generation cannabis and hemp-infused products company, has developed a convenient, fast-acting sleep aid in a ready-to-use vaporizer form. The Can-i-Sleep vape pen has 12% added CBN which early studies show an indication of helping to prolong and restore a natural sleep cycle. While most attention gets paid to the two most dominant chemicals in cannabis, THC and CBD, CBN is a cannabinoid found only in small doses until the cannabis ages. Inhaling cannabis is the fastest way to receive the effects of cannabinoid therapy, and CaniBrands' low heat combustion vaporizer provides a cleaner and more convenient way to consume, protecting the consumer from any negative byproducts.

The North America Sleep Aids Market is estimated to be growing at 5.9%, to reach USD 46.52 billion by 2023. "Our company is advocating for cannabinoid therapy to be the first choice, not the alternative, to resolving common ailments like sleeplessness and insomnia," says Chris Lord, CEO of CaniBrands. "We're delighted to provide more choices and more experiences to help consumers achieve their health and lifestyle goals."

In addition to the Can-i-Sleep vape, CaniBrands is also launching two recreational vape pens into the California market: the Can-i-Buzz Hybrid and the Can-i-Buzz Sativa. All CaniBrands ready-to-use vape pens are pre-charged and fully loaded with 500 mg of ultra-premium cannabis oil sourced from Humboldt County, California.

The Can-i-Sleep and Can-i-Buzz vape pens are an extension of CaniBrands' innovation and commitment to high quality, premium cannabis products and will be available to purchase in California dispensaries this summer.

About CaniBrands

CaniBrands is a next-generation consumer products company that provides more choices, more experiences, more often to the emerging cannabis and CBD markets. With a growing family of lifestyle brands, including OMG Farms, Sonder and CaniBrands, the company manufactures and sells hemp-derived CBD products online across the US and has entered the California market with cannabis-based products. Initial products include: cartridge and ready-to-use vape pens, balms, creams, nutraceutical oral sprays, and sublingual oils made with raw, whole plant cannabinoids and CBD isolate. For more information, visit www.canibrandsglobal.com.

