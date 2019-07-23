Angelfish Investments Plc - Result of AGM

Angelfish Investments Plc

("Angelfish" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

23 July 2019

The Company announces that at the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Ordinary Shareholders held earlier today all resolutions proposed were duly passed.

The directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.

Enquiries:

Angelfish Investments Plc

Richard Walker

+44 (0)7772 013116 NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

David Coffman



+44 (0)207 213 0880

About Angelfish Investments plc

The Company's Ordinary Shares and Preference Shares are admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London. The Company has the trading symbol ANGP for its ordinary shares and the trading symbol ANGS for its preference shares.