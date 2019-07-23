Angelfish Investments Plc - Result of AGM
London, July 23
Angelfish Investments Plc
("Angelfish" or "the Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
23 July 2019
The Company announces that at the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Ordinary Shareholders held earlier today all resolutions proposed were duly passed.
The directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.
About Angelfish Investments plc
The Company's Ordinary Shares and Preference Shares are admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London. The Company has the trading symbol ANGP for its ordinary shares and the trading symbol ANGS for its preference shares.