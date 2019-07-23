sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.07.2019 | 16:52
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Angelfish Investments Plc - Result of AGM

Angelfish Investments Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 23

Angelfish Investments Plc

("Angelfish" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

23 July 2019

The Company announces that at the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Ordinary Shareholders held earlier today all resolutions proposed were duly passed.

The directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

Enquiries:

Angelfish Investments Plc
Richard Walker
+44 (0)7772 013116
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
David Coffman

+44 (0)207 213 0880

About Angelfish Investments plc

The Company's Ordinary Shares and Preference Shares are admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London. The Company has the trading symbol ANGP for its ordinary shares and the trading symbol ANGS for its preference shares.


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta