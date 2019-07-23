The IOTA Foundation, a not-for-profit organization delivering the world's first scalable, feeless and fully-decentralized distributed ledger technology, is working with STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, to create a new level of powerful, seamless and cost-effective access to Internet of Things (IoT) functionality.

The cornerstone of this cooperation is the integration of the IOTA Tangle, a fee-free, peer-to-peer technology solution, into ST's STM32Cube expansion software for the industry-leading STM32 32-bit MCU ecosystem, the X-CUBE-IOTA1.

The relationship will deliver Internet of Things integration capabilities to the ST user community, allowing customers to easily and quickly create and prototype new IoT solutions for single or multiple devices. As important, developers can work while enjoying the ability to develop systems, environments, products and services with IOTA functionality and the power of the Tangle's distributed, highly scalable peer-to-peer network and feeless structure.

"By enabling IOTA functionalities via the X-CUBE-IOTA1 expansion software for STM32Cube software technology, developers can now easily include IOTA features and capabilities in their IoT devices and create valuable applications using the STM32 Open Development Environment, which combines the STM32 32-bit microcontroller family with other state-of-the-art ST components," said Alessandro Cremonesi, STMicroelectronics VP System Research and Application.

The IoT-enhanced solution will give key industries such as energy, logistics and others advanced performance capabilities in critical areas, including sensing, power management, connectivity and audio. Developers using STM32 will have the ability to transmit, buy and sell relevant data through embedded technologies like Bluetooth LE at low cost, with an easy, robust solution.

"With specialized hardware playing such an integral role in the Internet of Things market adoption, it is exciting to work with such partners as ST to enhance IoT's role as an innovation facilitator," said Holger Köther, Director of Partner Management, IOTA Foundation. "The IOTA Foundation welcomes the opportunity to work with enterprise leaders like ST to expand our mission of moving beyond blockchain with the world's first scalable, feeless and fully-decentralized DLT platform, partnered with the world's leading technology firms."

Watch a video about the collaboration: https://youtu.be/XACCT57WboI

About IOTA Foundation

IOTA is a global not-for-profit foundation incorporated and headquartered in Germany. The IOTA Foundation's mission is to support the research and development of new distributed ledger technologies (DLT), including the IOTA Tangle. The Foundation encourages the education and adoption of distributed ledger technologies through the creation of ecosystems and the standardization of these new protocols.

The IOTA Tangle moves beyond blockchain by providing the world's first scalable, feeless and fully-decentralized distributed ledger technology. The Tangle uses its own unique technology to solve three fundamental problems with blockchain technology: high fees, scaling and centralization. It is an open-source protocol connecting the human economy with the machine economy by facilitating novel Machine-to-Machine (M2M) interactions, including secure data transfer, fee-less micropayments, and secure access control for devices.

Visit www.iota.org for more information. Follow IOTA on Twitter: @iotatoken and YouTube: IOTA Foundation.

