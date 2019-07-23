California based Hanergy subsidiary Miasolé has broken its own internal record for thin film cell efficiency, surpassing the 20% mark. The efficiency of 20.56% on a flexible substrate has been confirmed by U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory.Thin film manufacturer Miasolé has broken its own record for CIGS efficiency, achieving 20.56% with a CIGS solar cell deposited on a stainless steel foil substrate. The device measured 0.86cm² and was produced on Miasolé's pilot production line in California. Recently, the company set a new record for a flexible large area CIGS module at 17.44%. The ...

