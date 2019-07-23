A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the launch of their latest article on the role of web scraping and analytics in shaping the ecommerce landscape. Data plays an important role in transforming business functions, and nowhere is this truer than in the ecommerce sector. With the popularization of mobile platforms and the fluctuations in the market dynamics, web data has turned out to be crucial in understanding the demands of end-users while ensuring your business remains profitable in the fast-changing ecommerce landscape.

For over 15 years, Quantzig's advanced analytics solutions have helped numerous companies stay on top of their game. This article explains the role of web scraping and analytics in transforming the ecommerce landscape and highlights its importance from different perspectives including- customer preferences, content consumption patterns, data monetization approaches, and customer retention.

We at Quantzig, believe that data is crucial to bringing about major transformations across industries. Which is why in this article we've listed the importance of web scraping and data analytics and have explained its role in driving business outcomes.

Web Scraping and Analytics: A New Article on How It Can Help Etailers

#1: Understand customers using web scraping and analytics

The proliferation of technology and the advent of new social channels have made it challenging for ecommerce industry players to understand their customers. Leveraging web scraping and advanced analytics tools can help ecommerce industry players to continuously monitor and analyze the usage patterns of its diverse customer base. Moreover, it can also help them optimize business functions to drive profitability and improve customer acquisition.

#2: Track and monitor real-time content consumption patterns

Web scraping and analytics can not only help ecommerce companies to track the real-time content consumption patterns of their customers but also ensures the delivery of the right content at the right time. This signifies businesses can use web scraping and analytics to bring about continuous improvements in platforms, content formats, and optimize their content recommendations.

#3: Monetize customer data and drive value across interaction points

The content consumption patterns of users have evolved significantly over the past few years. This has prompted etailers to revamp their business models in order to drive value across all customer touchpoints. Moreover, when analyzing new business models and data monetization approaches it's clear that analytics is crucial from a business perspective and helps businesses refine and optimize their data.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal.

