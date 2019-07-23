sprite-preloader
23.07.2019 | 17:07
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Ananda Developments Plc - Company Presentation

PR Newswire

London, July 23

23 July 2019

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Company Presentation

The Company's updated Corporate Presentation is available on the Company's website at the Media tab or by emailing ir@ananadadevelopments.com.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--ENDS-

Ananda Developments plc
CEO
Melissa Sturgess

Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith
ir@anandadevelopments.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Corporate Finance
Fungai Ndoro Mark Anwyl

Corporate Broker
Lucy Williams Duncan Vasey

Stanford Capital Partners Limited +44 (0)20 3815 8880

Corporate Broker
John Howes Patrick Claridge

Celicourt Communications
Mark Antelme Ollie Mills
+44 (0)20 7520 9266


© 2019 PR Newswire

