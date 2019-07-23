A study performed by the Joint Research Center of the European Commission has identified serious solar potential in Europe's coal regions. According to the study, the transition to PV would also allow for similar full time employment equivalents as that of the coal industry.Europe's coal regions in transition (CRiT) boast 730.3 GW of photovoltaic potential, which could result in 874.3 TWh of production if tapped properly, whereas the generation capacity from the hard coal and lignite power plants operational in the EU had a total power capacity of just 152.5 GW, in February 2019. This is the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...