sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,32 Euro		-0,12
-0,73 %
WKN: 875606 ISIN: FR0000033904 Ticker-Symbol: I43 
Aktie:
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JACQUET METAL SERVICE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JACQUET METAL SERVICE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JACQUET METAL SERVICE
JACQUET METAL SERVICE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JACQUET METAL SERVICE16,32-0,73 %
FN Beta