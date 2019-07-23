Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) and Shell Chemicals, one of the world's leading chemicals suppliers, signed renewal contracts for the supply of Oxygen, Nitrogen, Steam and Electricity to Shell's Scotford facility near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, Canada. To support this renewed long-term commitment, Air Liquide will further enhance its Scotford site operations, which will also enable future growth in this key industrial basin.

To support this contract renewal, Air Liquide will invest in its Scotford site to enhance its operational efficiency. This will enable Air Liquide to provide additional long-term value, while continuing to deliver safe, high quality and reliable supply to the Shell Chemicals facility, which produces chemicals used in the manufacturing of several commercial and consumer products.

The renewal of these contracts reflects the long-standing relationship between Air Liquide and Shell, and illustrates AirLiquide's commitment to the industry in Alberta, where it has been supplying a wide range of customers with industrial and medical gases for close to a century. With this additional investment, Air Liquide's Scotford complex will be able to support future growth in the region, illustrating the Group's strategy to develop in key industrial basins and create efficiencies.

Michael J. Graff, Executive Vice President and Executive Committee Member, Air Liquide Group, said: "Air Liquide is pleased to be reinforcing its relationship with Shell, a leading global company and long-standing strategic customer of the Group. The renewal of these major contracts demonstrates trust and confidence in Air Liquide to create value and deliver long-term performance to our customers.

About Air Liquide in Canada

Air Liquide started its activity in Canada in 1911 and now has a team of more than 2,500 employees working to serve more than 200,000 customers and patients across Canada. In all of the country's key industrial regions from coast to coast, Air Liquide offers innovative solutions gas, equipment and services in a wide variety of sectors: aeronautics, automotive, agri-food industries, chemical, metallurgy, metal fabrication, mining, oil and gas and healthcare.

The Large Industries business line of Air Liquide

Offers gas and energy solutions that improve process efficiency and help achieve greater respect for the environment, mainly in the refining and natural gas, chemicals, metals and energy markets. In 2018, revenues were €5,685 million.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

