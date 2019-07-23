The "Europe Autonomous Car Market Research Report: By Vehicle Autonomy, Vehicle Type, Application, Regional Insight Industry Trend, Competition Analysis and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European fully autonomous car market is predicted to advance at an 18.4% CAGR during 2023-2030, ultimately garnering $191.6 billion by 2030.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are government support for autonomous car development, the rising need for efficient and safe travel, and evolution in the connected and electric car technologies. European laws related to corporate/M&A transactions, intellectual property, cybersecurity, and product liability provide a conducive environment for the European autonomous car market growth.

The bifurcations of the European autonomous car market based on vehicle autonomy are fully autonomous car and semi-autonomous car. In terms of sales volume, during the historical period, the entire market share was held by semi-autonomous cars. The fully autonomous car category is expected to grow faster during the forecast period with such cars' launch slated for 2023. The fully autonomous car category is subdivided into level 4 and level 5, based on automation level. During the forecast period, level 4 cars are expected to account for the larger market share in terms of volume.

Increasing number of partnerships and collaborations among key players is the trend in the European autonomous car market. For instance, Fiat-Chrysler partnered with the BMW Group in 2018 for software and hardware assistance. They also collaborated with Delphi and Continental for autonomous vehicle parts and with Intel to procure computer chips. With the purpose of initiating level 4 autonomous cars testing, PSA Group entered into a partnership with an autonomous vehicle startup, Almotive.

The key drivers for the European autonomous car market are efficient road traffic management and the safer performance of these cars compared to conventional ones. These factors are instrumental in attracting consumers toward autonomous driving technology, thereby driving the growth of this market. The majority of road accidents are caused by human errors, such as inappropriate speed, failure to pay attention, and unsafe distance from the vehicle in front. The key factor boosting the market growth in this region is the integration of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in semi-autonomous cars. ADAS features include anti-lock braking system, automatic emergency braking, automatic parking, and adaptive cruise control.

In 2018, the largest volume share of more than 20% in the European autonomous car market was held by Germany. The presence of major original equipment manufacturers, which are introducing car models with new technology and higher automation levels, have contributed to the growth of the German market. Manufacturers and their tier-1 suppliers file the most number of patents in Germany as compared to other European countries. Over 5,800 autonomous vehicle patents were filed globally between 2010 and 2017, of which Germany accounted for 51%.

BMW Group, Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles N.V., Volkswagen Group, and Daimler AG are the key players in the European autonomous car market.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Autonomy

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Country

1.3.5 Analysis Period

1.3.6 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.6.1 Volume

1.3.6.2 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By country

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Vehicle Autonomy

4.1.1.1 Semi-autonomous car

4.1.1.1.1 Level 1

4.1.1.1.2 Level 2

4.1.1.1.3 Level 3

4.1.1.2 Fully autonomous car

4.1.1.2.1 Level 4

4.1.1.2.2 Level 5

4.1.2 By Vehicle Type

4.1.2.1 ICE

4.1.2.2 HEV

4.1.2.3 BEV

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.3.1 Personal

4.1.3.2 Commercial

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increasing investments in the autonomous car market

4.3.1.2 Increasing number of partnerships

4.3.1.3 Integration of AI in autonomous cars

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Government support for the deployment of autonomous cars

4.3.2.2 Need for an efficient and safe driving option

4.3.2.3 Evolution in connected car technologies

4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Vulnerability to hacking and other cyber attacks

4.3.3.2 Higher cost of manufacturing

4.3.3.3 People's apprehensions toward autonomous cars

4.3.3.4 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Robotic assistance for the purpose of delivery

4.3.4.2 Autonomous vehicles as a means of public mobility service

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Intensity of Rivalry

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.5 Pilot Projects in Europe

Chapter 5. Regulatory Framework for Autonomous Vehicles

5.1 Germany

5.2 U.K.

5.3 France

5.4 Netherlands

5.5 Sweden

5.6 Spain

Chapter 6. Europe Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Vehicle Autonomy

6.1.1 Semi-Autonomous Car Market, by Automation Level

6.1.2 Fully Autonomous Car Market, by Automation Level

6.2 By Vehicle Type

6.3 By Application

6.4 By Country

Chapter 7. Germany Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Vehicle Autonomy

7.1.1 Semi-Autonomous Car Market, by Automation Level

7.1.2 Fully Autonomous Car Market, by Automation Level

7.2 By Vehicle Type

7.3 By Application

Chapter 8. U.K. Market Size and Forecast

8.1 By Vehicle Autonomy

8.1.1 Semi-Autonomous Car Market, by Automation Level

8.1.2 Fully Autonomous Car Market, by Automation Level

8.2 By Vehicle Type

8.3 By Application

Chapter 9. France Market Size and Forecast

9.1 By Vehicle Autonomy

9.1.1 Semi-Autonomous Car Market, by Automation Level

9.1.2 Fully Autonomous Car Market, by Automation Level

9.2 By Vehicle Type

9.3 By Application

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

10.2 Competitive Benchmarking of OEMs

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Component Manufacturers

10.4 Strategic Developments of Key Players

10.4.1 Product Launches

10.4.2 Partnerships

10.4.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.4.4 Other Developments

Chapter 11. Company Profiles of OEMS

11.1 Volkswagen Group

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

11.1.3 Key Financial Summary

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Tesla Inc.

11.3 Daimler AG

11.4 BMW Group

11.5 General Motors Company

11.6 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

11.7 Ford Motor Company

11.8 Toyota Motor Corporation

11.9 Honda Motor Company Limited

11.10 Hyundai Motor Company

Chapter 12. Company Profiles of Suppliers

12.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.2 Continental AG

12.3 DENSO Corporation

12.4 Aptiv PLC

12.5 Infineon Technologies AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/afbl6o

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005757/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Cars