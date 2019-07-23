Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code of
the financial instrument
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
price of shares acquired
|Platform
|Ipsen
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2019-07-15
|FR0010259150
3750
112.698373
|XPAR
|Ipsen
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2019-07-16
|FR0010259150
3750
114.253813
|XPAR
|Ipsen
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2019-07-17
|FR0010259150
3750
112.009200
|XPAR
|Ipsen
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2019-07-18
|FR0010259150
3750
112.073387
|XPAR
|Ipsen
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2019-07-19
|FR0010259150
3750
113.815573
|XPAR
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
Contacts:
Eugenia Litz
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721
E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com