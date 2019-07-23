Web Presence: Rahim Hassanally Shares the Importance of Entrepreneurial Spirit in Business

FAIRFIELD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / Award-winning entrepreneur Rahim Hassanally opens up about the importance of developing a business-minded nature and fostering the entrepreneurial spirit.

Entrepreneurship is on the rise in the United States, with more people than ever before looking to develop their own businesses and ideas and to become their own boss. An established entrepreneur based between California and Texas, Rahim Hassanally explains the importance of developing the correct mindset and maintaining a strong entrepreneurial spirit.

"A number of key characteristics are essential, I believe, in both fostering and, later, maintaining a high level of business-mindedness, and, with it, a strong entrepreneurial spirit," reveals Hassanally, "each vital in the pursuit of professional excellence."

"Absolutely critical, first and foremost, is optimism," suggests the Texas native, now a renowned and multi-award-winning figure within California's booming automotive industry.

"People rarely achieve success while harboring negative feelings and emotions, which is why an optimistic approach to business is regularly, and rightly, touted as one of the main building blocks needed for stand-out success as an entrepreneur," Hassanally adds.

Equally important, he points out, is passion. "Passion, too, is vital if an entrepreneur is to push the envelope of traditional business," says the expert.

Both passion and optimism, according to Hassanally, are contagious. "Accordingly, they're vital to fostering not only the right mindset but also to establishing a working environment which is primed for success as a business begins to grow," he claims.

Self-belief, says Rahim Hassanally, is also important. "The most successful entrepreneurs are true go-getters," he suggests, "and must believe in themselves and their actions at every step of the way."

"Along the same lines," Hassanally continues, "a readiness to take calculated risks is also highly important; something which, often, is only possible with the right level of self-belief."

Rahim Hassanally firmly believes that an entrepreneur must never be afraid to take a chance. "A drive to act on ideas is central," says the businessman, "to the success of most entrepreneurs and high-flying executives."

"It's my belief that the difference between failure and success," he adds, wrapping up, "often hinges on being an entrepreneurially spirited, boundary-pushing individual who isn't afraid to put their best-laid plans promptly into action."

Rahim Hassanally is a Governor of California appointed Department of Motor Vehicles New Motor Vehicle Board member, a member of the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers, and a board member of the American International Automobile Dealers Association. An accomplished sportsman, a keen advocate for breast cancer awareness, and a supporter of a wide variety of nonprofit organizations, charities, and other good causes, Texas native Hassanally's professional accolades include making the Automotive News 'Top 40 Under 40' list and receiving recognition as the 18th annual Urban Wheel Awards 'Urban Dealer of the Year.'

