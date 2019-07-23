HERIGE: FIRST-HALF 2019 TURNOVER: EUR 325.7 MILLION

Growth of 5% in first-half 2019 (like-for-like)

French GAAP - € million

Consolidated turnover 2019(1) 2018

Reported under IFRS 2018 restated under French GAAP % change

Under French GAAP

like-for-like(2) 1st quarter 154.0 140.2 147.8 +4.9% 2nd quarter 171.8 154.2 162.8 +5.1% TOTAL 325.7 294.4 310.6 +5.0% Building Materials Trading 184.3 184.5 183.8 +2.5% Concrete Industry 54.6 41.8 43.0 +21.1% Industrial Joinery 72.8 75.9 75.9 -4.1% Other 33.4 11.7 28.7 +16.9% Inter-segment eliminations (19.3) (19.6) (20.7) -

Figures have not been audited and were drawn up in accordance with French GAAP as approved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 25, 2018. Excluding the closure of VM Niort, LNTP Bordeaux, LNTP Tours and railway network for the Building Materials Trading business and excluding Béton du Poher (acquisition on April 1, 2019) for the Concrete Industry business.



Continued growth of 5.1% in the second quarter

HERIGE Group posted turnover of €171.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, up 5.1% like-for-like on the same period in 2018. In line with the first quarter, Building Materials Trading and Concrete Industry benefited from good momentum and favorable weather conditions.

Turnover for Building Materials Trading rose 2.4% like-for-like, propelled by the public works sector and BtoB sales;

Concrete Industry turnover continued its upward trajectory, rising 30% (up 19.5% like-for-like) thanks to the integration of Béton du Poher, a persistently buoyant market, a sustained increase in volumes in ready-mix concrete but also in pre-fabricated concrete products;

Turnover in Industrial Joinery was down 1.1%, as it continued to be impacted by energy efficiency rebates (CITE). However, closures and the AM-X range reported double-digit growth.

Overall, in first-half 2019, HERIGE posted turnover of €325.7 million, up 5% like-for-like.



Outlook and developments

For the next six months of the current year, the HERIGE Group should reap the full benefits of the integration of Béton du Poher's three concrete plants and the market's continued overall buoyancy.

Next publication: H1 2019 results on September 10, 2019 (after the stock exchange closes)



All our financial communications are available on our website www.groupe-herige.fr

About HERIGE

HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs more than 2,300 people and has a strong presence in Western France.



HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR000 0066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA



HERIGE

Alain Marion - Chairman of the Executive Board

Caroline Lutinier - Head of Group Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 08

E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr



ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr

Anne-Catherine Bonjour - Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - E-mail: acbonjour@actus.fr

