OL GROUPE: FINANCIAL YEAR 2018/19

RECORD HIGH REVENUE: €309.0m (UP 7% VS 2017/18)

LAUNCH OF FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN





Lyon, 23 July 2019



1/ REVENUE: €309.0 MILLION, UP €19.6 MILLION (+7%)

Revenue - In € m

(from 1 July to 30 June) 30/06/19*

12 mos. 30/06/18

12 mos. Chg. in € m Chg. % Ticketing 41.8 37.3 +4.5 +12% of which French Ligue 1 and other matches 31.6 31.0 +0.6 +2% of which European play 10.2 6.3 +3.8 +61% Media and marketing rights 122.0 65.2 +56.8 87% of which LFP-FFF 50.8 51.0 -0.2 -0% of which UEFA 71.2 14.2 +57.0 400% Sponsoring - Advertising 31.3 30.1 +1.3 +4% Revenue from sale of player registrations 88.2 125.3 -37.1 -30% Brand-related revenue 16.0 16.0 +0.0 +0% Events 9.7 15.6 -5.9 -38% of which seminars and stadium tours 5.4 4.2 +1.3 +30% of which major events 4.2 11.4 -7.1 -63% Total revenue 309.0 289.5 19.6 +7%

*Figures are preliminary, estimated and unaudited



Total revenue for 2018/19 reached a record high of €309.0 million, boosted by the club's participation this season in the Champions League. In French Ligue 1 matches the men's team came in third, as last year, and will play in the group stage of the 2019/20 Champions League.

TICKETING: €41.8 MILLION (UP €4.5 MILLION, OR 12%)

The club's participation in the Champions League group stage and round of 16 increased ticketing revenue in 2018/19. With three matches (and one match behind closed doors), compared with five matches last year in Europa League, the Group had European ticketing revenue of €10.2 million, up 61%. A new matchday revenue record (general public and VIP ticketing, matchday derivative products, commission catering) was set during the round of 16 match against FC Barcelona (more than €5 million in revenue).

Average matchday[1] revenue for all competitions combined (comprising mainly revenue from general public and VIP ticketing, merchandising and catering) totalled €1.9 million at 30 June 2019 (vs €1.8 million at 30 June 2018). Gross margin came to 52% (vs 51% a year earlier). Total attendance at Groupama Stadium (including events) again increased, to 1,511,566 spectators during the 2018/19 season (vs 1,464,280 spectators in 2017/18).

MEDIA AND MARKETING RIGHTS: €122.0 MILLION (UP €56.8 MILLION, OR +87%)

The strong rise in media rights is attributable mainly to the club's participation this season in the Champions League group stage and round of 16 (Europa League in 2017/18). UEFA media rights reached a record €71.2 million (vs €14.2 million in 2017/18). National media rights were stable for the period, totalling €50.8 million, compared with €51.0 million in 2017/18 and a third place in Ligue 1 (same as in 2017/18).

SPONSORING AND ADVERTISING: €31.3 MILLION (UP €1.3 MILLION, OR +4%)

Sponsoring-advertising revenue rose 4%, to €31.3 million. This performance was due to the attractiveness of the OL brand, and to the impact over 12 months (vs 11 months in 2017/18) of the Groupama Stadium naming contract, which entered into force on 1 August 2017.

SALES OF PLAYER REGISTRATIONS: €88.2 MILLION (DOWN €37.1 MILLION, OR -30%)

The transfer of Ferland Mendy to Real Madrid in June for €48 million and €5 million in incentives (he arrived in 2017 for €5 million + €1 million in incentives + 10% on earn-outs), and two transfers for more than €10 million (Mariano Diaz and Myziane Maolida), reaffirm the Group's strategy, which is founded on the world-class Academy, recruitment of young talent, and the club's capacity to bring out potential both athletically and economically. Revenue from sales of player registrations, which were deliberately reduced at the beginning of the season in relation with the club's participation in the Champions League, totalled €88.2 million (€125.3 million in 2017/18, including Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal for €50 million).

BRAND-RELATED REVENUE: €16.0 MILLION (SAME AS 2017/18)

Brand-related revenue totalled €16.0 million in 2018/19 (vs €16.0 million in 2017/18). Merchandising revenue was slowed by disruptions related to the yellow vest movement, particularly during the first half of the financial year.

EVENTS: €9.7 MILLION (DOWN €5.9 MILLION, OR -38%)

In 2018/19 revenue from seminars again rose significantly (+30%), to €5.4 million (vs €4.2 million in 2017/18), driven by the growing success of Groupama Stadium for large seminars and conventions. As a result, OL Groupe's recurring BtoB operating revenue continued to rise in 2018/19.

Major events (including concerts by Ed Sheeran, Stars 80 and Phil Collins which in 10 days sold more than 215,000 tickets for five shows) contributed revenue of €4.2 million for the financial year. In 2017/18, revenue from Events business came to €11.4 million, the result of an exceptionally rich programme.



2/ STRONG OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20

In 2019/20, the outlook for Group revenue will be very strong, owing to the club's qualification for the Champions League group stage, to revenue from the semi-final and final matches of the Women's World Cup in July 2019 at Groupama Stadium, and to positive market trends, especially player transfers (world record for transfers of $7 billion in 2018, 10.3% more than in 2017). In July a new record was set for player registration sales with transfer of international midfielder Tanguy Ndombelé to Tottenham for €60 million (+€10 million in incentives). In addition, on 23 July 2019 Nabil Fekir was transferred to Betis Seville for €19.75 million (plus incentives of €10 million and a 20% earn-out on any future transfer).

Higher media rights for Ligue 1 as from the 2020/21 season (+60% over the period 2020-2024, or €1.16 billion/season vs €726.5 million/year currently) also ensure medium-term growth for the Group.



3/ PROGRESS OF FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN - REVENUE TARGET OF €400 MILLION CONFIRMED

Presented in February 2019, the Group's five-year strategic plan is beginning to take shape.

Groupama Stadium will underpin Events revenue, with the production of several major events: on 19 and 20 June 2020, the first annual FELYN music festival, a joint-venture with Olympia Production (subsidiary of Vivendi); Rammstein concerts on 9 and 10 July 2020; and strong demand by BtoB clients for seminars and business conventions.

The Group is also working on a property extension project and construction of a new events site near the stadium, with capacity for 12 000-16,000 persons. The new facility will require Group investment of approx. €100 million and will supplement the events offer with year-round concerts, seminars and major professional trade shows, in addition to sporting events such as prestigious LDLC ASVEL Euroligue basketball games.

In international development, several agreements have been signed recently, including one with the Pelé Academia in Brazil. An agreement with ASVEL will provide the Group with the international image and popularity of Tony Parker, especially in the U.S. and China.

Over the next five years the Groupe intends to pursue a growth strategy based on a full entertainment concept: an integrated complex for activities and shows, with football at the core. The Group reaffirms its objective to re-enter the top 20 European clubs in economic terms, with revenue growth across all business lines. The goal is for revenue of around €400 million.







THE OL GROUPE SHAREHOLDERS' CLUB: A YEAR OLD ALREADY



On 26 June 2018, OL Groupe launched its Shareholders' Club. The goal is to develop and reinforce relations between OL Groupe and its shareholders and OSRANE holders by promoting the exchange of ideas and by rewarding loyalty.



Free of charge and open to all holders of at least one OL Groupe share or OSRANE, the Shareholders' Club now has nearly 900 members. To join and benefit from the Shareholders' Club special privileges, go to https://club-actionnaires.ol.fr/.







This document contains indications about OL Groupe's goals. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may affect the achievement of these goals, and consequently OL Groupe's future results, performance and achievements may differ significantly from implied or stated goals. These factors could include changes to the economic and business environment, regulations, and risk factors detailed in OL Groupe's 2017/18 Registration Document.



Next press release: Full year 2018/19 results, on 9 October 2019, after the close of Euronext markets.







APPENDIX



SPORTING RESULTS FOR THE 2018/19 SEASON

Men's team

- French Championship: 3rd place (automatic qualification for the UEFA Champions League 2019/20)

- UEFA Champions League: round of 16

- Coupe de la Ligue: quarter finals

- Coupe de France: semi-finals

Women's team

- French Championship: 13th consecutive title

- UEFA Women's Champions League: 6th title, including 4 consecutive titles

- Coupe de France: winner (8th title since 2008)



REVENUE FROM SALE OF PLAYER REGISTRATIONS (IFRS) - 2018/19 YEAR

- Mariano Diaz - Real Madrid: €22.3 million

- Myziane Maolida - OGC Nice: €10 million

- Ferland Mendy - Real Madrid: €43.0 million

- Christopher Martins Pereira - BSC Young Boys, Bern: €1.8 million

- Jordan Ferri - Montpellier HSC: €2.2 million

- Elisha Owusu - KAA GENT: €0.9 million

- Incentives and miscellaneous: €8.0 million

[1] Men's professional team matches

