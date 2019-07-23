FUTUREN: Number of shares and voting rights as at June 30, 2019

Listing market: NYSE Euronext Paris - Compartment B - ISIN code: FR0011284991
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|June 30, 2019
|277,899,787
|278,340,228
About FUTUREN
FUTUREN is a group active in the field of wind energy, present throughout the entire wind value chain. The Group develops, builds and owns wind farms in four countries: France, Germany, Morocco and Italy. In total, the Group manages 668 MW for its own account and for third parties.
CONTACT
|Elodie Fiorini
Group Chief Financial Officer
|Tél: +33 (0)4 42 906 596
e.fiorini@futuren-group.com
French Société anonyme (public limited company with Board of Directors) with a share capital of €27,789,978.70
Registered office: Cœur Défense - 100, esplanade du Général de Gaulle - 92932 Paris La Défense - France
Administrative address: Europarc de Pichaury - Bât. B9 - 1330, avenue JRGG de la Lauzière - BP 80199 - 13795 Aix-en-Provence Cedex 3 - France
Tel: +33 (0)4 42 904 904 - Fax: +33 (0)4 42 904 905 - www.futuren-group.com
The stock is listed on the compartment B of Euronext Paris, symbol: FTRN.
Télécharger le PDF
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com