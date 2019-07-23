AltiGen Communications, Inc.: Altigen Launches Azure Hosted Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams Powered by Ribbon's SBCs

A Complete Managed SIP Service enabling organizations to cost-effectively transition to the Modern Workplace

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB: ATGN), a Silicon Valley based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, today announced the launch of its Microsoft Teams Certified Direct Routing Managed Service powered by Ribbon's scalable session border controllers (SBCs) hosted in Azure.

"With more and more companies subscribing to Microsoft Office 365 and adopting Teams Phone System, Voice communication will continue to be a cornerstone of the Microsoft Modern Workplace," said David Tang, Chief Operations Officer at Altigen Communications. "As a Microsoft ISV with over 20 years of experience developing, deploying and supporting Microsoft-based PBX phone systems along with our expertise in hosting Skype for Business, SMBs and enterprises rely on Altigen to be their trusted partner to deliver a fully managed Direct Routing service for Microsoft Teams Phone System. For Microsoft partners that do not have a voice practice, Altigen is the ideal partner to assist in migrating your customers to Teams Phone System."

Direct Routing is a great option for companies to connect SIP Trunks to Teams Phone System, but the complexity of manual setup and configurations using complicated PowerShell scripts and the process of provisioning SIP Trunks and managing phone number ports could be very time consuming and daunting. Altigen's Direct Routing Manage Service takes away the headaches and makes it painless for SMBs and Enterprises to connect their Microsoft Phone System to the PSTN by offering the following benefits:

Hosted Microsoft Teams Certified Ribbon SBCs eliminate the need to purchase, setup or management of an on-premises SBC

User friendly Web Portal that enables real-time phone number selection, instant SIP Trunk provisioning, easy phone number ports, and ongoing management

Cost-effective SIP Trunk Bundles that offers savings of 30% to 50%

Altigen's Microsoft Teams and Communications Experts to assist every step of the way including: initial consultation, deployment, and ongoing technical support

"With voice being a mission critical service for businesses, service availability and uptime is paramount", said Kevin Isacks, Vice President of Edge Engineering and Product at Ribbon. "By leveraging Ribbon Microsoft Teams certified SBCs and the power of Azure, Altigen is able to offer a highly scalable and resilient Direct Routing Managed Service that SMBs and enterprises can count on."

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB: ATGN), a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivers fully managed Unified Communications services, combining Hosted Skype for Business, Advanced Cloud PBX, and Innovative Cloud Contact Center applications with seamless integration to Office 365 for small-to-medium sized businesses and mid-size to large enterprises. Our robust suite of applications integrate with Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams and Office 365 to deliver unparalleled capabilities to organizations using these Microsoft solutions. With thousands of customers around the world, Altigen solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration to Microsoft infrastructure technologies, and are built on a scalable, open standards platform. Altigen's worldwide headquarters is in Silicon Valley, CA. For more information, call 1-888- ALTIGEN or visit the web site at www.altigen.com.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

Company Contact:

David Tang

Chief Operating Officer

AltiGen Communications, Inc.

Phone: 408-597-9175

SOURCE: Altigen Communications, Inc.

