Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company)

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

The Company announces that, on 23 July 2019 it repurchased 250,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at 318.18p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 7,375,051.

The total number of ordinary shares of 10p each remaining in issue (excluding 7,375,051 shares of 10p each held in Treasury) is 233,057,299.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

23 July 2019