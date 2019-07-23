Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest price analysis for a retail banking client. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to identify customer needs and keep up with the changing customer expectations. Also, the study highlights how Infiniti's price analysis solutions helped the retail banking company to optimize pricing innovations and boost their promotional activities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005777/en/

Banking industry price analysis solution for a retail banking client. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although modern banking companies have invested heavily in efforts to improve customer experience, most of them tend to overlook ways to innovate their pricing strategies using effective banking industry price analysis solutions. Banking sector companies generally react to the changing regulations on product structures by modifying their pricing tactics to emphasize more on costs and risks. Over the past decade, a few players in retail banking have made strategic pricing a core discipline and have consequently established a dominant presence in the industry.

Is your business up-to-date with the latest pricing trends in your sector? Request a free proposal to know how experts at Infiniti can help you develop optimal pricing strategies for your business.

The business challenge: The client is a renowned retail banking company based in Central Europe. The company was facing predicaments in identifying customer needs and keeping up with the changing customer expectations in the retail banking sector. Furthermore, they wanted to fix the misalignments in their existing pricing strategy.

The company realized the need to leverage Infiniti's expertise in offering price analysis solutions. By leveraging Infiniti's price analysis solution, the company wanted to analyze the changing landscape in the retail banking sector in the Central European market and devise strategies to adapt to these changes.

Pricing for products of services in a highly competitive market could prove to a highly challenging task. Contact us to know how our pricing solutions can help you risk-proof your pricing decisions.

The solution offered By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering price analysis solution, the client was able to categorize different customer groups and create targeted promotions for each of these segments. They were able to understand where they fell behind in terms of their existing pricing strategies and more attractively align the prices of existing products and services.

Infiniti's price analysis engagement helped the client to:

Implement promotional activities such as cashback rewards to attract younger consumers

Fix the misalignments in their existing pricing strategy

Wondering how your business can benefit from our price analysis engagement? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti's price analysis engagement offered predictive insights on:

Identifying the target customers and grouping them into various sub-segments

Understanding the needs of different retail banking customer groups

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005777/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us