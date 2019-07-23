SMA Technologies Empowers Customers to Further Automate Manual Tasks, Empower Higher-level Work with Workload Automation Enhancements

Added support for Microsoft SQL on Linux and more robust operational capabilities streamline automation administration

HOUSTON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SMA Technologies, a global workload automation leader, today announced OpCon 19.0, the latest version of its workload automation platform.

As the number of IT systems connecting applications, desktops, laptops, mobile devices and in the cloud continues to grow, the business processes required to manage these systems creates a burden on IT managers tasked with processing work orders and removing errors. Workload automation helps automate many of these labor-intensive tasks, helping reduce costs and response time and improve efficiencies while empowering IT staff to pursue higher-level work.

The release of OpCon 19.0 workload automation platform, available now, builds on the success of its predecessors with several key enhancements that are designed to make it simpler and more efficient to navigate OpCon.

"With the release of OpCon 19.0 we're moving into new territory," said Joel Faul, Chief Technology Officer, SMA Technologies. "We've revamped our UI for an enhanced user experience, as well as introduced new innovations and options that were driven both by customer feedback and our own mission as a company to be the leader in automation solutions."

New features included in the release of OpCon 19.0 include:

Solution Manager Enhancements: OpCon 19.0 offers more robust operational capabilities that streamline automation administration. OpCon environments are easier to manage with date-level actions that can cancel or hold an entire day's worth of jobs at a time. The Solution Manager also provides critical metrics on all scheduled jobs. Finally, the daily history view shows an overview of each day's run for easier troubleshooting and trend identification.

OpCon 19.0 offers more robust operational capabilities that streamline automation administration. OpCon environments are easier to manage with date-level actions that can cancel or hold an entire day's worth of jobs at a time. The Solution Manager also provides critical metrics on all scheduled jobs. Finally, the daily history view shows an overview of each day's run for easier troubleshooting and trend identification. Support for Microsoft SQL on Linux: OpCon 19.0 brings support for Microsoft SQL on Linux (RHEL 7.4). This is part of a larger move to support Linux across the board, further expanding the reach and impact of OpCon.

OpCon 19.0 brings support for Microsoft SQL on Linux (RHEL 7.4). This is part of a larger move to support Linux across the board, further expanding the reach and impact of OpCon. OpCon API: All the features and capabilities from the Solution Manager were added to the OpCon API. Additionally, the OpCon API can manage daily resource, threshold, and expressions dependencies.

All the features and capabilities from the Solution Manager were added to the OpCon API. Additionally, the OpCon API can manage daily resource, threshold, and expressions dependencies. Updates to Change Management Module: The 19.0 release improves on the change management module, Deploy, which debuted in version 18.3. OpCon Deploy features cross-release support, allowing schedule deployment across all supported releases which includes OpCon 18.3 and 19.0. New for 19.0 are changes to packages: batch deployments can be canceled in the Deploy interface, and unchanged schedules will not update, reducing overhead sum and keeping version history simple. Plus, checking schedules into Deploy removes them from their source environment for better version control.

The 19.0 release improves on the change management module, Deploy, which debuted in version 18.3. OpCon Deploy features cross-release support, allowing schedule deployment across all supported releases which includes OpCon 18.3 and 19.0. New for 19.0 are changes to packages: batch deployments can be canceled in the Deploy interface, and unchanged schedules will not update, reducing overhead sum and keeping version history simple. Plus, checking schedules into Deploy removes them from their source environment for better version control. New Color Palette: Finally, to better align to the SMA Technologies brand, we've added a new color palette, as well as new font styles.

About SMA Technologies

Our founders met at NASA while they were solving some of the toughest IT issues in the world at that time. The work was challenging and required lots of repetitive tasks to maintain NASA's mainframes and complex IT processes. Believing that there had to be a better way, they formed SMA Technologies. Since that time, we have been working with the single purpose of unlocking our clients' potential by streamlining their IT processes and helping employees be more productive by leveraging our automation platform, OpCon. To learn more about OpCon automation visit us at www.SMAtechnologies.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715572/SMA_Solutions_Logo.jpg