EGYPTAIR operates world's longest Boeing 787 delivery flight using sustainable aviation fuel

AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER) has today announced the delivery of a new Boeing 787-9 to EGYPTAIR, the fifth 787 of a 6-aircraft deal, from AerCap's order book with Boeing. The remaining 787 aircraft is scheduled to deliver to EGYPTAIR in August 2019.

EGYPTAIR has today operated the world's longest 787 delivery flight using sustainable aviation fuel in the delivery trip between Seattle and Cairo, totaling 5,925 nautical-miles (10,973 kilometers).

AerCap is the world's largest customer of the 787 aircraft, with a total of 114 owned, managed and on order.

"We are delighted to support EGYPTAIR's fleet renewal strategy and to be a part of this important industry-first milestone," said Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap. "The 787 Dreamliner is a perfect choice for EGYPTAIR, allowing the airline to reduce fuel use and emissions by up to 25 percent while meeting its sustainable growth ambitions, as well as supporting AerCap's target to transition its fleet to over two-thirds new technology aircraft by 2021."

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of June 30, 2019, 1,373 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

