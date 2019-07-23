Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2019) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU), a global leader in developing functionally and nutritionally valuable plant-proteins, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Calvin Chi Leung Ng as a director of its board.

Mr. Ng is a director of Large Scale Investments Limited ("Large Scale") and Great Intelligence Limited ("Great Intelligence"), two companies that together own in the aggregate, approximately 26% of the common shares of Burcon. Large Scale and Great Intelligence are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Firewood Elite Limited, a company wholly-owned by Mr. Alan Chan, a director of Burcon. Mr. Ng is also Group Legal Counsel for ITC Properties Group Limited, a real estate property development and investment company. Mr. Ng has over 20 years' experience of advising on and executing corporate and commercial transactions in law firm and private sectors. Mr. Ng holds a Bachelor's degree in Laws and Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from The University of Hong Kong.

Dr. Lorne Tyrrell, Chairman of Burcon's board of directors, said, "I am pleased to have Calvin join our board of directors. His extensive legal experience and knowledge in commercial transactions will be an asset to Burcon in the future."

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a leader in developing functionally and nutritionally valuable plant proteins. The company has developed an extensive portfolio of composition, application, and process patents originating from a core protein extraction and purification technology. Burcon's family of plant proteins includes Peazazz, a uniquely soluble and clean-tasting pea protein, Puratein, Supertein and Nutratein canola proteins with exceptional functionality and valuable nutritional profiles, and Nutratein-PS and Nutratein-TZ, Burcon's new pea and canola protein blends that have exceptional functional characteristics, low allergenicity, and a nutritional value exceeding those of standard pea proteins in the market today. Burcon's CLARISOY soy protein - under license to the Archer Daniels Midland Company - offers clarity and high-quality protein nutrition for low-pH beverage systems, and excellent solubility and exceptionally clean flavour at any pH. For more information about the company, visit www.burcon.ca.

